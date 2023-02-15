The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Kraken—America's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume—with offering an unregistered security last Thursday. As part of a settlement, Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering interest-bearing "staking" services to U.S.-based customers and pay a $30 million fine.

But one SEC commissioner, Hester M. Peirce, published a scathing dissent, calling the SEC's action "paternalistic and lazy" and questioning "whether SEC registration would have been possible" given the murky framework the agency offers.

Join Peirce and Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller for a live discussion of the regulatory threats to cryptocurrency this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.

This week's Reason livestream is produced by Adam Sullivan.

Show notes:

