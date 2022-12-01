Meet the Reason Editors: Livestream

Got questions, comments, insults, or compliments for the Reason team?

This Thursday starting at 1 p.m. Eastern, join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller for live interviews with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Robby Soave, Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg, Elizabeth Nolan Brown, and Billy Binion. What are their favorite pieces from 2022? How did they join the staff? What are their plans for the coming year?

This is part of Reason's Annual Webathon, a weeklong event in which we ask our readers, viewers, and listeners to support our principled, libertarian journalism. All donations made through the webathon link or paid superchats are tax-deductible.

Watch and leave your questions and comments on the embedded video above or on Reason's Facebook page.