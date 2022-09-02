Remy: 2 Become 1 (Spice Girls Inflation Parody)

Wars that go on for forever

Checks we send out to whoever

I can't believe it, I can't believe it…

Accountant is even more stressed than

A Uyghur at Panda Express, saying

We can't achieve it! We can't achieve it!

We can't spend money we don't have, that's crazy

You must be new—don't feel blue

Cuz tonight is the night when one becomes two

We spent more cash than we ever spent the cash before

(We hadn't saved so we borrowed baby)

We couldn't pay the tab, so we just printed more

(Now grapes cost $10, baby)

Set your printer free

It's the only way to be

You thought the future'd be The Jetsons

Turns out it's more like The Epsons

We must avoid it! We can just coin it

I'm known as Chris Brown in these places

'Cause I'm pounding women's faces

Hey man, don't sweat it—we're not indebted!

It doesn't work like that!

No one really thinks it's possible to reduce inflation by printing money—

Shh—no one knows, no one knows

Cuz tonight is the night when two becomes four

We spent more cash than we ever spent the cash before

(Bought this guy a brand new car, baby)

We couldn't pay the tab, so we just printed more

(Spaghetti sauce costs $10, baby)

Let that printer go

We're not serious people