P.J. O'Rourke, 1947-2022

No one did more to mainstream libertarian ideas about peace, love, and understanding over the past half-century than P.J. O'Rourke, who has died at the age of 74.

Read the full obituary here.

Written by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Meredith Bragg. Graphics by Isaac Reese.

Music Credits: "Written In Our Clothes," by Giants and Pilgrims via Artlist.

Photos: Ricky Chung/SCMP/Newscom; Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; SH1/Sam Wilson / WENN/Newscom; SH1/Sam Wilson / WENN/Newscom; Additional O'Rourke images, Associated Press