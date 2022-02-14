Remy: It's Magic (Mask Hypocrisy Parody)
Some lawmakers should try double-masking their hypocrisy.HD Download
Mayor Remy has trouble following his own COVID-19 restrictions.
Parody written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg; music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom
LYRICS:
He's the guy in charge
He's the mayor at large
With strict restrictions and harsh COVID warnings
He'll put you in jail
You'd have to make bail
If you don't mask up when you are indoors, inside
But oh oh oh it's Magic…
You know?
I need to show him my nose…
It's Magic…
You know?
Put that phone on selfie mode
Sir, it's been two years
And most of our global peers
Have realized that when it comes to learning
All these metrics drop
Like Peloton stock
Masking all these children in the morning light
Oh my God, it's Magic…
You know?
Do you remember my nose?
It's Magic
I know…
Rules don't apply to me, no