Remy: It's Magic (Mask Hypocrisy Parody)

Mayor Remy has trouble following his own COVID-19 restrictions.

Parody written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg; music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom

LYRICS:

He's the guy in charge

He's the mayor at large

With strict restrictions and harsh COVID warnings

He'll put you in jail

You'd have to make bail

If you don't mask up when you are indoors, inside

But oh oh oh it's Magic…

You know?

I need to show him my nose…

It's Magic…

You know?

Put that phone on selfie mode

Sir, it's been two years

And most of our global peers

Have realized that when it comes to learning

All these metrics drop

Like Peloton stock

Masking all these children in the morning light

Oh my God, it's Magic…

You know?

Do you remember my nose?

It's Magic

I know…

Rules don't apply to me, no