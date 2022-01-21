Remy: You Need to Calm Down (Taylor Swift Parody)
Remy can't shake off his distaste for San Francisco NIMBYs
City Hall doesn't want Remy to build on that blank space.
Parody written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg; music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS:
Tried to rent a place in The Mission
So I opened up the page to the listings
And I'm just like "Damn."
"It's 17 grand."
So I go to City Hall, ask a question
Any chance that we can have new construction?
And they're like "no way."
"That's not okay.
"See we've made the deduction that we need a big reduction
Of any brand new construction. You kidding?
That really suctions. Ok.
Now let's open up for public debate.
What?
Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
This would leave me scarred
Not in my back yard!
And they're just like
Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
A community marred!
Not in my back yard!
I work in this town
You need to calm down
Our community is great if you don't know
To change it's character would be loco
Our neighborhood's neat
That guy just crapped on the street
Homes of luxury are an outrage!
Low income housing's what we want made!
With new construction killed
That kind of housing's being built
This region's added jobs by the gobs
That's led to mobs of folks driving here in their Saabs
And they're pausing because there's nowhere to go (GENTRIFIERS!)
And sticks and stones never built new homes
So Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
This isn't that hard
Not in my back yard!
And they're just like
Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
You need to just stop
This is a crosswalk
I work in this town
You need to calm down…