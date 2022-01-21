Remy: You Need to Calm Down (Taylor Swift Parody)

So I go to City Hall, ask a question

Any chance that we can have new construction?

And they're like "no way."

"That's not okay.

"See we've made the deduction that we need a big reduction

Of any brand new construction. You kidding?

That really suctions. Ok.

Now let's open up for public debate.

What?

Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!

This would leave me scarred

Not in my back yard!

And they're just like

Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!

A community marred!

Not in my back yard!

I work in this town

You need to calm down

Our community is great if you don't know

To change it's character would be loco

Our neighborhood's neat

That guy just crapped on the street

Homes of luxury are an outrage!

Low income housing's what we want made!

With new construction killed

That kind of housing's being built

This region's added jobs by the gobs

That's led to mobs of folks driving here in their Saabs

And they're pausing because there's nowhere to go (GENTRIFIERS!)

And sticks and stones never built new homes

So Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!

This isn't that hard

Not in my back yard!

And they're just like

Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!

You need to just stop

This is a crosswalk

I work in this town

You need to calm down…