IPCC

Why We Shouldn't Fear a Climate Apocalypse

Environmental scientist Roger Pielke Jr. says many media interpretations of the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report are "irresponsible."

|

When the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its highly anticipated report on global warming in early August, U.N Secretary-General António Guterres declared it "a code red for humanity," insisting that "the alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil-fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk."

Guterres' "code red" language was echoed by many reporters and activists, some of whom called humanity "guilty as hell" of "climate crimes." Others prophesied that the climate news was only going to get worse and that we faced a choice of immediately passing the Green New Deal or death.

Roger Pielke Jr., a professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado, thinks such reactions are not only wrong but "irresponsible." Pielke believes that temperatures are rising in response to human activity, but he also argues that the alarmism dominating the climate discussion is counterproductive. "Nowhere does the IPCC report say that billions of people are at immediate risk," he says, stressing the gap between what's actually in the report and the highly politicized way we discuss climate change.

Reason's Nick Gillespie talked with Pielke about why apocalyptic scenarios about temperature change are at odds with trends in energy use, how the planet is actually getting more hospitable to human life, and how ongoing incremental improvements in energy technologies will almost certainly lead to a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie, edited by John Osterhoudt and Ian Keyser

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Homple

    “Why We Shouldn’t Fear a Climate Apocalypse”

    Because there isn’t going to be one.

  2. Truthteller1

    Just like covid there is never an honest discussion in mainstream media. Never.

    This is an area where reason gets it right.

    1. sarcasmic

      Reason was mean to Trump. That means they’re wrong about literally everything. Jeez. Where you been?

    2. mad.casual

      This is an area where Reason occasionally gets it right.

      FIFY. We still get pretty regular updates from Ronald “The End Of Doom” Bailey saying, “it is eminently possible to grow the world’s economy while keeping global temperatures below catastrophic thresholds” between calls for mandatory vaccinations and mandatory infectious disease testing.

  3. Inquisitive Squirrel

    At this point, I look at climate hysteria as more of an academic curiosity. I would love to know how people are so willing and desirous to latch on to apocalyptic scenarios and “the end of the world” beliefs. What is it about the end of the world that draws people? Is there a reason they purposefully inject fear and anxiety into their lives? Is there a reason they would rather be stressed and angry than relaxed and content?

    So many interesting sociological manifestations that come from the climate change religion. If I was a sociologist, I would be all over studying it.

    1. The reason is the theory that there’s positive feedback to temperature increases. CO2 increases lead to higher temperatures which lead to increased CO2 increases which leads to higher temperatures and it all feeds back in on itself. But I’ve seen no evidence for it. In fact, the Gaia Hypothesis predicts the opposite, that there’s a negative feedback. More C02 increases plant growth with reduces C02. And the evidence seems to point ot the latter. But I’m not a climatologist nor do I play one on TV.

      Does not mean climate change ain’t a concern. Melting ice sheets would be a major problem. But it’s not an apocalypse.

      1. sarcasmic

        If it means going to the beach will be a shorter drive, then bring it on!

      2. Inquisitive Squirrel

        Yes, it is an easily mitigatable concern. Thus, the reason I find the apocalypse crowd almost fascinating at this point.

    2. JimboJr

      Just another reminder from the left that you can take the religion out of people, but you cant take their desire/need/affinity for religion out of human nature.

      There are so many parallels between leftist behavior and irrational cult behavior, but the climate stuff is pretty close to the top. Its got elements of original sin (we caused it with our evil combustion), an omnipresent, omnipotent evil that seemingly effects every aspect of human existence and is the explanation for everything bad (seriously, I havent found a single thing they wont blame on climate change…you could probably convince them to think a DROP in CO2 was caused by climate change at this point). Calls for overly austere living conditions. Constant end of the world predictions that are always wrong and have to be pushed back that would make Zorp the surveyor blush…

      It is honestly funny at this point when they shit on religion, with absolutely no insight that they have been at woke church for years.

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel

        You’re hitting on a huge part of it. Religion wasn’t created because a god or gods forced it on people. It was created because people’s psyche demands it. When you remove orthodox religions as the outlet for such demands, weird humanism religions like politics and climate change move in to take the place.

  4. > Others prophesied that the climate news was only going to get worse and that we faced a choice of immediately passing the Green New Deal or death.

    The Green New Deal doesn’t ahve a damned thing to do with climate change. It’s starts and ends with anti-capitalism. Period. Not that I am defending crony-capitalism, but that’s not the cause of climate change.

  5. docduracoat

    Even if the absolute worst predictions are true, it will not mean the end of humanity.
    When the ice sheets melt in Greenland and Antarctica and sea level rises 10 feet, then over the next hundred years people will have to move away from coastal cities to new coastal cities.
    The Antarctic continent will now be open for human habitation.
    Canada will possibly have coral reefs and there will be no ice at the poles.
    Again, millions of acres will be opened to human habitation and plant growth will be more exuberant.

    I look forward to the many nuclear power stations that will be built under the green new deal to power all the electric cars./sarc

