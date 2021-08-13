Iraq War

After 18 Disastrous Years, the U.S. Should Withdraw All Troops From Iraq

I witnessed firsthand how U.S. actions that favored one group inevitably angered another, which is why the war is an endless game of whack-a-mole.

In 2003, George W. Bush famously declared victory in Iraq, just as the war was about to turn into a deadly and chaotic quagmire. Eighteen years later, an estimated half a million Iraqis and 6,840 U.S troops have perished in the conflict.

Today, the U.S. has 2,500 troops in Iraq, down from a peak of 168,000 in 2007. In July, the government claimed that American troops will no longer engage in combat; instead, they'll only train and assist Iraqi security forces in their fight against ISIS.

This is just diplomatic theater. Iraq's Parliament, which has voted for the U.S. to leave the country, points out that renaming combat troops "trainers and advisers" is deceptive. It also won't prevent the conflict from once again escalating into a cycle of violence and retaliation. The U.S. military is still engaging in airstrikes, and in April, after militias attacked five U.S. facilities, the Biden administration made good on its promise to hit back.

The U.S. should withdraw all troops from Iraq and finally end this disastrous war. Our presence in the country has done the opposite of its stated goal of providing safety and security in the region. 

I was born in Iraq and lived through Saddam's regime, Operation Desert Storm, U.S. sanctions, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Iraqi Civil War. I witnessed firsthand how U.S. actions that favored one group inevitably angered another, which is why the war has been an endless game of whack-a-mole.

In 2003, L. Paul Bremer, who was head of the Coalition Provisional Authority, disbanded the Iraqi army, which was the most disastrous decision in the course of the conflict. The 25-person Interim Governing Council Bremer created was designed to represent the diversity of Iraq's population, but all it did was augment the complexity of Iraq's ethnic and religious groups; the result was inflamed sectarian tensions, which led to a deadly civil war.

The region surrounding Iraq is even more complex. Numerous nations have competed for decades throughout the greater Middle East, from Iran to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and more. When the U.S. removed Saddam, it allowed these foreign interests to work through proxies within Iraq, much as they have in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Libya.

For the U.S. to bring stability to Iraq, it would need to establish peace in the entire region as well. First, all the Sunni majority nations would need to reconcile with themselves, then the Sunni nations with Iran and Iran's proxies. But as long as the U.S. remains in Iraq, it's destined to favor one side over another, and will only exacerbate the regional conflicts.

The decision by the U.S. to back the Kurds and the Iraqi mobilization forces in their battle against ISIS may appear successful, but changing the region's balance of power has caused new threats to emerge. This situation is analogous to the U.S. experience in Afghanistan: We supported the Mujahideen against the Soviets, only to see those same Mujahideen and their Pakistani backers take full control of the country and become new adversaries in the form of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Similarly, in Iraq, after the fall of ISIS, the Iranian-backed militias that had worked with the U.S., gained new influence within Iraq. And the U.S. presence in the region encouraged other nations to launch their own military operations. Turkey started bombing Syrian Kurds, Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined forces and attacked Yemen, and the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah was caught using American-made equipment that the U.S. had given to the Iraqi military

The result was to strengthen Iran, just as Operation Iraqi Freedom had done back in 2003. 

So the U.S. switched its focus to containing Iranian influence, even assassinating Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, whose militia was largely responsible for the defeat of ISIS. 

This nonsense won't end until there's a complete U.S. withdrawal from the country. 

The U.S. says it's sticking around to support the Iraqi military and government, even though each has publicly stated that they want the Americans to leave. 

There's nothing stopping Bush's disastrous war from going on for another 18 years in an endless loop of military actions, followed by unintended consequences, followed by a military response to deal with those unintended consequences, followed by more unintended consequences. After 18 years, it's time to give up on the hope that U.S. troops can bring peace and stability to Iraq. It's time to bring them all home.

Noor Greene is an assistant producer at Reason.

  2. Overt

    Yup. It is time for the US to actually dust off.

    The problem is that there are too many special interests invested in these forever wars. It is an industry completely created by the government- contractors, career officers, state department and cia analysts, Think Tanks etc etc. There are tens of thousands of US Employees and hangers on whose jobs will disappear over night if the US abandons the middle east. I am sure they have good intentions, but at the end of the day, what do you think a career analyst at the Kurdistan is going to say:
    1) If you review my deeply researched paper on the tribal politics of the Goat Herd family and the Camel Jockey family, you will see the optimal placement of $2 Million will advance our tactical interests in the 1200 person town of Wherethefuckever
    2) We should just save ourselves a couple billion dollars and get the fuck out of dodge.

    We know that the analyst is going to chose 1, and he will be backed by every other person in that eco system. Indeed, for all his faults, it has been revealed (And CHEERED!!) that these Pro-Middle East interveners illegally kept troops in kurdistan when Trump demanded they leave. Whether you agreed with Trump’s decision to disengage or not, the idea that his underlings overruled his decision is catastrophic for the rule of law, and the idea that the US will ever shed these foreign entanglements.

  3. Dillinger

    monkeys killing monkeys killing monkey over pieces of the ground.

    1. sarcasmic

      Monkeys have tails. I think you mean apes.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        Barbary Macaques are called apes, but are technically monkeys.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir

    Semi O/T – Will Kabul fall by next Friday?

    1. Rich

      Oh, yes. By early next week.

      1. Overt

        But if only the US had stayed in for a few more [months/years/weeks], victory would have been ours!

        It is a terrible shame that after 20 years, this country’s government couldn’t stand up an army capable of basic competence. I am not being sarcastic- I really think it is horrible that after all the american servicemen gave arms, legs and lives to the Afghani nation, its army is performing worse than the Cheese Eating Surrender Monkey French themselves.

        But if we couldn’t fix this shit in two decades and 4 administrations trying, we need to accept that we cannot fix it.

        1. Rich

          Perhaps the Chinese empire will go there next.

          1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

            For the rest of the world’s sake, one can only hope they waste their resources trying.

        2. Unicorn Abattoir

          It is a terrible shame that after 20 years, this country’s government couldn’t stand up an army capable of basic competence.

          This.

          Afghanistan is only a country on western maps. This was kind of inevitable.

          1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

            We should have either gone full Saudi Arabia and installed a line of tyrannical but friendly monarchs to rule over all the various tribes with an iron fist or dissolve the country into more of a loose confederation like Italy before Garibaldi or the German Confederation before Bismarck.

        3. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          Yeah, I mean it’s not like in my lifetime there was another superpower who tried to take over and rebuild Afghanistan in a more friendly image and was stuck in an interminable war that ended with things worse than when they started.

          Who could possibly have foreseen this turn of events?

          1. Unicorn Abattoir

            Alexander the Great? Damn, you’re old!!

            Brezhnev is laughing at us from beyond the grave.

  5. Rich

    For the U.S. to bring stability to Iraq, it would need to establish peace in the entire region as well.

    Ahem. Don’t you mean “For the U.*N*. to bring stability”?

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Ahh, the Bush regime was when I began posting here.

    Never had I seen such an attack on liberty and limited Government. I called them the “Bushpigs”.

    But some posters here said – well, Bush is better than Clinton!

    Bullshit.

    Some things never change.

    1. sarcasmic

      Yeah, I remember I’d say something “You know, using drones to blow up weddings isn’t a good way to make friends” and get piled on for hating America and loving terrorists.
      Some things never change.

Please to post comments