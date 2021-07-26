Remy: White Lightning
Authorities have a beef with Remy’s latest occupation.HD Download
Selling raw milk remains illegal in many places in the United States, making some feel like modern-day moonshiners.
Parody written and performed by Remy; video produced by Austin Bragg; music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom
LYRICS
Well in North Carolina way back in the hills
Lived my old pappy and he sold him some milk
He'd brew White Lightning till the sun went down
and then he'd fill up a jug and he'd pass it around
Mighty, mighty pleasing, pappy's cow squeezing
Ooh…White Lightning…
But the G-Men, T-Men, revenuers too
Were searching for the place pappy made his brew
They were looking trying to book him
But my pappy kept not-cooking
Ooh…White Lightning…
SEVERAL ARRESTS WERE MADE AS SELLING RAW MILK REMAINS ILLEGAL TO THIS DAY!
AND SOMEHOW OUR JAILS ARE OVERCROWDED…
ANYWAY…
Well the next time you're out shopping maybe take a look
Some people like fresh food better than cooked
Food's sold raw, it happens all the time
Though I'll concede there is a milk that should be a crime
Cloudy for some reason, largely unpleasing
Ew…just frightening…
In a truly free society
There are some potentially dangerous activities
If you think our jails are crowding maybe we should be allowing
Ooh…White Lightning…