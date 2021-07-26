Remy: White Lightning

Selling raw milk remains illegal in many places in the United States, making some feel like modern-day moonshiners.

Parody written and performed by Remy; video produced by Austin Bragg; music tracks, background vocals, and mastering by Ben Karlstrom

LYRICS

Well in North Carolina way back in the hills

Lived my old pappy and he sold him some milk

He'd brew White Lightning till the sun went down

and then he'd fill up a jug and he'd pass it around

Mighty, mighty pleasing, pappy's cow squeezing

Ooh…White Lightning…

But the G-Men, T-Men, revenuers too

Were searching for the place pappy made his brew

They were looking trying to book him

But my pappy kept not-cooking

Ooh…White Lightning…

SEVERAL ARRESTS WERE MADE AS SELLING RAW MILK REMAINS ILLEGAL TO THIS DAY!

AND SOMEHOW OUR JAILS ARE OVERCROWDED…

ANYWAY…

Well the next time you're out shopping maybe take a look

Some people like fresh food better than cooked

Food's sold raw, it happens all the time

Though I'll concede there is a milk that should be a crime

Cloudy for some reason, largely unpleasing

Ew…just frightening…

In a truly free society

There are some potentially dangerous activities

If you think our jails are crowding maybe we should be allowing

Ooh…White Lightning…