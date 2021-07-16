Bitcoin

Can Bitcoin Become the World's Money? A Soho Forum Debate

Financial consultant John Vallis vs. George Mason University economist Lawrence H. White

U.S. national debt held by the public is at almost $22 trillion, or about $67,000 per citizen, surpassing the country's annual Gross Domestic Product for the first time since World War Two. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that it'll reach 102 percent of GDP by the end of 2021, to 107 percent by 2031, and hit 202 percent by 2051.

The federal government's "growing debt burden would increase the risk of a fiscal crisis and higher inflation as well as undermine confidence in the US dollar," the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) concluded in its March 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook

If the world were to lose confidence in the dollar, what could replace it— another fiat currency, gold, or bitcoin? That was the topic of a recent Oxford-style debate hosted by the Soho Forum.

John Vallis, a financial consultant and host of the Bitcoin Rapid-Fire podcast, believes that bitcoin will eventually replace governments' fiat money as the preferred medium of exchange. He argues that bitcoin's global adoption is a matter of when not if.

Lawrence H. White, an economics professor at George Mason University, is skeptical of bitcoin's future as money. He believes it may have a future as a financial asset, but isn't suitable to become a global medium of exchange. 

The debate was moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein and held before a live audience at the Porcupine Freedom Festival—better known as PorcFest—in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie; edited by John Osterhoudt; camera by Chris Silk.

Photos: Brett Raney

In 2018, Gene Epstein retired from a 26-year stint as Economics and Books Editor at Barron's, where he wrote the weekly column, "Economic Beat." He's director of the Soho Forum, which he co-founded in 2016, a monthly debate series that receives fiscal sponsorship from the Reason Foundation.

  1. Not likely.

  2. Jerryskids

    Last time I checked, the bitcoin was worth about $32,000. They didn’t say how many dollars a dollar was worth. I’m going to guess that the dollar is popular enough that nobody has to look that information up.

  3. buckleup

    You think a senile Biden admin that believes blacks don’t have the right to vote, that states can’t have right to work laws, that money can be printed in the trillions to spend on fake infrastructure, is going to allow another currency to take over? You are freaking dreaming if so.

    1. Ken Shultz

      The thing about Bitcoin is, however, that it will make all of your transactions traceable.

      Ultimately, it will give them the ability (if not the justification) for control. Why wouldn’t the progressives want to be able to trace and control how you spend your money, what you spend it on, etc.?

      In the end, we’ll be screaming about how we should still have the right to use paper money.

      1. Ken Shultz

        P.S. China has issued its own digital cryptocurrency for those reasons–so they can track every transaction. You can’t buy anything without knowing who gave the currency, who received the currency, etc. The currency is issued by their own central bank–and released internationally.

        https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-creates-its-own-digital-currency-a-first-for-major-economy-11617634118

        When the U.S. does it, they’ll issue their own crypto digital dollar before they use one off the shelf like Bitcoin. The Federal Reserve will issue it, and it will be pegged to one digital dollar to the dollar.

  4. Ken Shultz

    I’d prefer Ethereum or Monero.

    Ethereum may prove to be especially useful, and in regards to Monero:

    “The IRS is offering what some are calling a “bounty” to those who can assist in tracing cryptocurrency transactions. Specifically, the IRS has created a pilot that will pay cash (up to $625,000) to anyone who can trace Monero”

    —-Forbes, September 2020

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2020/09/14/irs-will-pay-up-to-625000-if-you-can-crack-monero-other-privacy-coins/?

    It’s hard to imagine a better endorsement than that.

    Bitcoin is traceable, so it’s worse than Monero, and there’s not as much you can do with it, like Ethereum. The Basic Attention Token, for instanced, which Reason accepts as a verified content creator through Brave, is based on Ethereum. If you’re getting paid part of the advertising fees for what you see online, through your use of the Brave browser, you’re already using Ethereum.

