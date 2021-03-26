The Soho Forum Debates

Should U.S. Presidents Have Fast-Track Authority to Get Things Done?

A Soho Forum debate on expanding or restricting presidential powers.

Do U.S. presidents need a fast-track or should their power by sharply curtailed? Stanford Political Scientist Terry Moe, says to save our democracy, we have to make the U.S. government faster, more efficient, and more effective — and we can do that by expanding the power of the executive branch to use "fast-track" authority to approve all types of legislation. Moe, who's the author of Presidents, Populism, and the Crisis of Democracy, wants Congress to have the power to approve or deny these laws through an "up or down" vote but not to add amendments or filibuster their passage.

The Cato Institute's Gene Healy says that non-libertarians of all political persuasions suffer from a "dangerous devotion" to the "boundless nature of presidential responsibility." Healy, who's the author of The Cult of the Presidency, says that instead of giving the executive branch more legislative authority, presidential powers must be brought back to their Constitutional limits.

At a Reason-sponsored Soho Forum debate held on March 17, 2020, Terry Moe and Gene Healy went head-to-head on this issue in a recent virtual Soho Forum debate, moderated by Soho Forum Director, Gene Epstein. It was an Oxford-style debate, meaning the winner is the person who moves the most people in their direction.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Still Life," by ANBR

Photos: Adam Delgiudice/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Abaca Press/Gripas Yuri/Abaca/Sipa USA/Newscom; Al Drago / Pool via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom; KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom; OCTAVIO JONES/REUTERS/NewscomSplashNews/Newscom; Sipa USA/Newscom; SplashNews/Newscom

In 2018, Gene Epstein retired from a 26-year stint as Economics and Books Editor at Barron's, where he wrote the weekly column, "Economic Beat." He's director of the Soho Forum, which he co-founded in 2016, a monthly debate series that receives fiscal sponsorship from the Reason Foundation.

  1. mad.casual
    March.26.2021 at 12:25 pm

    Stanford Political Scientist Terry Moe, says to save our democracy, we have to make the U.S. government faster, more efficient, and more effective — and we can do that by expanding the power of the executive branch to use “fast-track” authority to approve all types of legislation.

    JFC? Why not just give platform to anyone who can give a favorable reading of one of Stalin or Mao’s 5 yr. plans?

  2. Talcum X
    March.26.2021 at 12:33 pm

    ” The world is filled with Kings and Queens, who blind your eyes and steal your dreams, it’s heaven and hell”. Black Sabbath

    We need to knock the President’s powers back. We need to remove any and all powers given to their wives. We didn’t vote for any of these over-entitled cunts. We are dealing with kings and queens. Doubt it? Ask any retired Secret Service member how these people act. They really do believe that they are royalty. It is time to change that.

  3. Rich
    March.26.2021 at 12:46 pm

    to save our democracy

    Whatever that means.

  4. Compelled Speechless
    March.26.2021 at 12:55 pm

    To save our democracy, we need to remove all constraints from our god-emperors and ensure all their whims are carried out by use of armed goons. I get that we’ve finally found our wise, altruistic, ubermensch that mankind has searched for all these millennia, but I don’t know…….it still sounds a little utopian.

  5. buckleup
    March.26.2021 at 12:56 pm

    “non-libertarians of all political persuasions suffer from a ‘dangerous devotion’ to the ‘boundless nature of presidential responsibility.'”

    Lol yeah sure, hey maybe get elected first to an office above the level of mayor and then we can talk.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.26.2021 at 12:58 pm

    Do U.S. presidents need a fast-track or should their power by sharply curtailed? Stanford Political Scientist Terry Moe, says to save our democracy, we have to make the U.S. government faster, more efficient, and more effective — and we can do that by expanding the power of the executive branch to use “fast-track” authority to approve all types of legislation.

    Did this apply to Trump? Or is Terry Moe yet another ‘intellectual’ with an alarmingly short memory of the torture and dystopia he suffered just a couple of months ago under literal Hitler?

