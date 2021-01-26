National School Choice Week

The Fake Argument that School Choice Is Racist

Black education activist Chris Stewart is done with liberal falsehoods and conservative failure to deliver reform.

|

"There isn't an issue facing Black people today that doesn't find its origins in K-12 education," writes Chris Stewart, CEO of the education nonprofit brightbeam and a prolific writer and podcaster, who publishes under the name "Citizen Stewart." "Without our own collective governance of our children's intellectual development, how can we win? Without Black self-determination in who teaches them, what they learn, where they learn, and how lessons are taught to them, what is the future of our freedom?"

As a result, the Minnesota-based Stewart supports backpack funding for K-12 education, in which local, state, and federal dollars go to individual students rather than to schools or districts. He also has no patience for critics of school choice who claim it's a stalking horse for segregation. The Duke historian Nancy Maclean advanced this argument in her controversial book, Democracy in Chains, as has the progressive education historian Diane Ravitch, who asserts that "the 'school choice' movement was created by white Southern governors who were fighting the Brown decision."

Calling such statements "factually inaccurate and historically inaccurate," Stewart notes that minority voters overwhelmingly support charter schools, vouchers, and other choice programs, usually at higher rates than white voters do.

A Christian and a libertarian, Stewart says that school lockdowns over the past year have forced parents to become more involved and attentive to their children's education and may well lead to an exodus from traditional public schools. In a wide-ranging conversation with Nick Gillespie, Stewart also talks about why he believes that the government shouldn't be in charge of curricula and why support for school choice will continue to grow despite efforts by teacher unions and education bureaucrats to maintain a failing status quo.

 

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Austin Bragg and Regan Taylor.

Photo: VELVET FILM/Album/Newscom

NEXT: Rock Legend Frank Zappa Battles Censorship, Communism, and Conformity in a New Documentary

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Hizzle
    January.26.2021 at 3:59 pm

    “Black education activist Chris Stewart”

    sounds racist.

    1. Hizzle
      January.26.2021 at 4:01 pm

      “A Christian and a libertarian,”

      “”Without our own collective governance”

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.26.2021 at 4:03 pm

        Beat me to it.

  2. The_Unknown_Pundit
    January.26.2021 at 4:14 pm

    The Democrat Party is a wholly owned subsidiary of the teachers’ unions. Mr. Stewart’s only allies in his fight are center-right voters. Perhaps he should encourage black voters to quit voting for Democrats, whose only interest in education is as a jobs program for teachers.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.26.2021 at 4:19 pm

      Because in large cities, black voters are a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democrat Party.

      You see, Democrats have a long, storied history of owning blacks…

  3. The_Unknown_Pundit
    January.26.2021 at 4:18 pm

    And as a typical libertarian, he has a to get a dig in at the Right even though Republicans have done what they could for school choice where they have the political power to do so. Democrats have done jack shit.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.26.2021 at 4:24 pm

      I’d love to see a libertarian run for school board, campaigning solely on pointing out the cost per class.

      My district spends $21K per student, which works out to $315K – $525K per class (between 15 and 25 students). That ought to turn a few heads.

  4. Ken Shultz
    January.26.2021 at 4:18 pm

    “Black education activist Chris Stewart is done with liberal falsehoods and conservative failure to deliver reform.”

    Surely, we’re not talking about the Department of Education under President Trump and Betsy DeVos. They did about everything that can or should be done within the proper boundaries of executive power. If you wanted to keep DeVos or someone like her in charge of the Department of Education, the solution wasn’t about what conservatives should do. It was about average people failing to vote to reelect President Trump.

    And am I correct in hearing you suggest that federal tax payers should be funding local schools for some reason? Paying for other people’s children is bad enough. Why should I be paying for other people’s children in other states–where I can’t vote to hold the local school board and city council responsible for how they spend my money?

    Oh, and apart from the federal discussion, where is the local school district overseen by conservatives that has failed to deliver reform?

    It sure as hell isn’t in Minneapolis. There hasn’t been any significant conservative participation in Minneapolis’ city council or school districts for 50 or 60 years! Accusing the conservatives of failing to reform the system in Minneapolis is ridiculous. They also failed to reform the school system on the planet Mars–another place where conservatives have never had any control or influence.

    If you don’t like the results of living under a one-party government in Minneapolis, there is no alternative to voting for some other party. And if the people there would rather suffer failing schools than vote for some other party’s candidates, then suffering for the consequences of their terrible choices is a necessary part of the solution. You’re supposed to learn from your mistakes.

    How do you avoid suffering the consequences of living under a one party government in Minneapolis without voting for a competing party? That only makes sense as a rhetorical question. How do you go swimming without getting wet? Why are you destroying yourselves? Why can’t you learn from your mistakes? These are all rhetorical questions that don’t really need to be answered at all. They just need to be understood.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.26.2021 at 4:25 pm

    “Black children must be taught by black teachers. Segregation works, and produces results for blacks. Black power!”

    “Ok …. so the white kids can go to this separate school then?”

    “RACIST!!”

Please to post comments