Music

Rock Legend Frank Zappa Battles Censorship, Communism, and Conformity in a New Documentary

Alex Winter's new film celebrates the Rock Hall of Famer's individualism, anti-authoritarianism, and entrepreneurship.

|

HD Download

Before his death from prostate cancer in 1993, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa spent time in jail for making an obscene recording requested by undercover cops, released 60 records in every genre imaginable, became one of the first modern musical artists to start his own company, testified before Congress that labeling music due to lyrical content was an attack on free speech, and inspired Vaclav Havel and others fighting Czechoslovakia's repressive communist regime. He packed a hell of a lot into 52 years, and made a lot of waves and enemies along the way.

Zappa is the subject of an eponymous new documentary by Alex Winter, whose previous films include Downloaded (a study of Napster and unauthorized file sharing), Deep Web (a look at Ross Ulbricht and the Silk Road), and Trust Machine (an exploration of how blockchain technology decentralizes power; go here for a Reason interview with him about that film).

"Zappa," says Winter, who is also well-known for his acting in the Bill & Ted series and other films, "matters because he was an extremely talented and composer but also because…he was very anti-authoritarian, very anti-fascist, very pro–citizens' rights. He also saw the tech revolution coming. In all of these extremely interesting ways, Zappa was ahead of the curve." Although his politics, like his music, defy easy (or any, really) categorization, Winter says that Zappa's overriding beliefs in free speech, individualism, and entrepreneurship carried strong libertarian connotations.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie; edited by Meredith Bragg.

Photo Credits: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS / Album/Newscom; Album / Francesc Fàbregas/Newscom; Philippe Gras/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Keystone Press Agency/ZUMA Press/Newscom; SONY PICTURES CLASSICS / Album/Newscom; Philippe Gras / Le Pictorium/Newscom; Rowntree, Bill/Mirrorpix/Newscom; KEYSTONE Pictures USA/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Alain Dister/DAPR/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Tschiponnique Skupin/ZUMApress/Newscom; Pamela Price/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Mirrorpix/Newscom

NEXT: Should the Federal Government Assume a Larger Role in Managing the Economy? A Soho Forum Debate

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín
    January.25.2021 at 11:44 am

    Whoa, dude, an excellent trip in the time machine!

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.25.2021 at 11:48 am

    Meanwhile, Reason gives us Cosmik Debris.

  3. Helenaa
    January.25.2021 at 11:59 am

    I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It’s a REAL job. Click here for more info.

  4. Brandybuck
    January.25.2021 at 12:13 pm

    Yeah sure, but did Zappa vote for Trump? That’s the crucial information we need to know he’s one of the good guys are an eebil soshulist.

  5. Bill Godshall
    January.25.2021 at 12:17 pm

    And Dinah Mo Hum, her sister, the Illinois Enema Bandit, and the Fur Trapper were libertarian than anyone at Reason.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.25.2021 at 12:21 pm

      So was Lucille, but she messed my mind up. And let’s not forget Carmelita Scarfoni and Toni Carboni.

  6. Bill Godshall
    January.25.2021 at 12:27 pm

    Flakes (by Frank Zappa in 1979)

    Flakes, flakes
    Flakes, flakes
    They don’t do no good
    They never be workin’ when they oughta should
    They waste your time
    They’re wastin’ mine
    California’s got the most of them
    Boy, they got a host of them
    Swear to God they got the most
    At every business on the coast, yeah
    Swear to god they got the most
    At every business on the coast
    They got the flakes
    Flakes, flakes
    They can’t fix your brakes
    You ask ’em, “where’s my motor?”
    “Well, it was eaten by snakes”
    You can stab and shoot and spit
    But they won’t be fixin’ it
    They’re lyin’ and lazy
    They can be drivin’ you crazy
    Swear to god they got the most
    At every business on the coast, yeah
    Swear to god they got the most
    At every business on the coast
    Take it away, Bob
    I asked as nice as I could
    If my job would
    Somehow be finished by Friday
    Well, the whole damn weekend came and went, Frankie
    Wanna buy some mandies, Bob?
    You know what, they didn’t do nothin’
    But they charged me double for Sunday
    Now, you know, no matter what you do
    They gonna cheat and rob you
    And then they’ll give you a bill
    That’ll get your senses reelin’
    And if you do not pay
    They got computer collectors
    That’ll get you so crazy
    ‘Til your head’ll go through the ceilin’
    Yes it will
    I’m a moron and this is my wife
    She’s frosting a cake with a paper knife
    All what we got here’s American made
    It’s a little bit cheesy, but it’s nicely displayed
    Well, we don’t get excited when it crumbles ‘n breaks
    We just get on the phone and call up some Flakes
    They rush on over and wreck it some more
    And we are so dumb, they’re linin’ up at our door
    Well, my toilet went crazy yesterday afternoon
    The plumber he says, “never flush a tampoon”
    This great information cost me half a week’s pay
    And the toilet blew up later on the next day, ay, ay
    Yay, yay, yay
    Yay, yay, yay
    Yay, yay, yay
    Blew up the next day
    Woo
    One, two, three, four
    Ooh, ooh, ooh
    Flakes, flakes
    Ooh, ooh, ooh
    Flakes, flakes
    Ooh, ooh, ooh
    Flakes, flakes
    Ooh, ooh, ooh
    One, two, three, four (flakes)
    Ah, ah, ah, ah (bow, dow, dow, dow)
    Ah, ah, ah, ah (bow, dow, dow, dow)
    Ah, ah, ah, ah (bow, dow, dow, dow)
    Ah, ah, ah, ah
    We are millions and millions
    We’re coming to get you
    We’re protected by unions
    So don’t let it upset you
    Can’t escape the conclusion
    It’s probably God’s will
    That civilization
    Will grind to a standstill
    And we are the people
    Who will make it all happen
    While your children is sleepin’
    Your puppy is crappin’
    You might call us flakes
    Or something else you might coin us
    We know you’re so greedy
    That you’ll probably join us
    We’re coming to get you, we’re coming to get you
    We’re coming to get you, we’re coming to get you
    We’re coming to get you, we’re coming to get you
    We’re coming to get you, we’re coming to get you

  7. Rich
    January.25.2021 at 12:28 pm

    Hello, Frank Zappa!

    1. Kungpowderfinger
      January.25.2021 at 12:52 pm

      Forgot how off the hook the Ike-ettes are in that, off to Amazon now for Over-Nite Sensation

  8. Rich
    January.25.2021 at 12:39 pm

    You say you want some more? Well, here’s some more!

Please to post comments