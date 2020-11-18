Electoral College

Abolish the Electoral College? A Soho Forum Debate

Law professors Richard Epstein and Lawrence Lessig go head-to-head.

|

HD Download

The Electoral College is the best means of electing a president compared to any others that might be devised.

When Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016 even though 2.8 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton, everyone from Bill De Blasio, to Michael Moore, to Eric Holder and Bill Maher said that at long last we should abolish the electoral college. Then-California Senator Barbara Boxer introduced a bill to amend the U.S. Constitution to do just that.

A Gallup poll from September of this year showed that 61 percent of Americans support abolishing the electoral college in favor of a national popular vote, although it's an issue that breaks along partisan lines. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans want to keep the electoral college, while 89 percent of Democrats said that we should get rid of it.

Is the electoral college the best system for electing a president? That was the subject of an online Soho Forum debate held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Richard Epstein, a law professor at New York University, defended the system against Lawrence Lessig, a law professor at Harvard. Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein moderated.

Lessig won the Oxford Style debate by gaining 14.29 percent of the audience's support. Epstein lost 2.04 percent of his pre-debate votes.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Ian Keyser and John Osterhoudt.

Photos: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons/Flickr; Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons; Rick Wilking/REUTERS/Newscom; Mike Stotts/Splash News/Newscom; Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Sipa/Newscom; CD1/Mandatory Credit: Carrie Devorah/WENN/Newscom; Erica Price/Sipa USA/Newscom; Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom; Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom; Niklas Halle"N/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press/Newscom

NEXT: Shelby Steele on the Implications of Michael Brown's Tragic Death

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Adans smith
    November.18.2020 at 1:51 pm

    I’m shocked it’s only 61 %. Most people think we’re a democracy. They don’t understand we are a republic and the government was set up to quell the dictatorship of the majority.

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.18.2020 at 2:05 pm

      Even if you are right, that does not justify the enshrinement of minority rule. Republicans routinely get less votes then Democrats nationally, they only won the popular vote for President once in the last 30 years. Yet they have a 6-3 majority on the SC, and will at worst have 50 seats in the Senate. At the state level the results are similar with gerrymandering allowing them to have far more seats in state government (Wisconsin) then they should. The EC is the worst example of a system that allows the group with less votes to win.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        November.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

        Too bad. You don’t get what you want, so you change the fucking rules? Well good luck. 2/3 of Congress and 3/4 have to agree. You have no fucking chance in hell of getting that amendment passed.

        Seriously, democrats and liberals are the dumbest fucks on the planet.

        1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
          November.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

          3/4 of states…

      2. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 2:11 pm

        GFY

      3. sarcasmic
        November.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

        The president is elected by the states, not by the people. Smaller states, like the one I live in (four votes), get a boost in the EC. Without that the votes in less populated states wouldn’t matter. The entire election would be decided by a half a dozen metropolitan areas imposing their will upon the rest of the country. I say keep the EC, even if it’s origin was a compromise with slave states.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.18.2020 at 1:52 pm

    Richard Epstein… that’s who Nick Gillespie interviewed several years ago who predicted so much of the state of the culture we’re in now.

    If I recall, he was making cogent, libertarian arguments and Gillespie was dismissing them in mocking tones saying “Sure, lights are going out all over America”.

    1. JesseAz
      November.18.2020 at 1:56 pm

      Half the people here would mock those of us 10 years ago highlighting woke culture on campus. Lots of idiots in the libertarian movement. They stick to facial analysis and can’t even see future harms to liberty.

      1. sarcasmic
        November.18.2020 at 2:14 pm

        Shorter JesseAz: Even when Reason gets it right I’m gonna bitch and moan and whine and cry.

    2. Overt
      November.18.2020 at 2:04 pm

      I would love to see that link.

      Nick has been very interesting over the past couple years. He tried being the big “Both Sides” guy running through the Obama presidency. However at some point, I think he realized just how over the deep end the Elites have become out in DC.

  3. JesseAz
    November.18.2020 at 1:55 pm

    Not gonna listen, do they just repeat the NYT talking points?

    1. sarcasmic
      November.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Still waiting for you to produce a single, solitary comment that supports your claim that I’m a leftist, or that I like Biden or Democrats.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.18.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Oh in other news, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more fucking retarded.

    The county council voted 9-0 to approve a program known as Community Restorative Pathways, adding funding for it in the county’s $12.59 million biennium budget.

    Instead of facing a judge, juveniles and adults accused of a first-time, non-violent felony offense will be offered an alternative where a non-profit community panel will decide how the accused person can be held accountable for their crime.

    […]

    “We can send that person instead (of jail) to a community accountability group, who will define what they think accountability means,” said King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

    […]

    Accountability would not include jail or even a conviction, said Satterberg, who declined to define what accountability means.

    “That’s up to the community groups,” he said, adding that it would target 800 juveniles and 1,000 adults to start. “These are low-level felonies, property offenses, no domestic violence, no sexual assault cases (and) decisions you would make if you were in my shoes.”

    “Locking people up is very costly and it’s not affirmative for people’s lives,” King County Councilmember and Budget Chairperson Jeanne Kohl-Welles told KOMO News just before the budget vote. “But we also have to make sure to protect the public, so this is hard, it’s not going to be easy.”

    No shit, Constantine…

    1. mad.casual
      November.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

      How long do you thinkg before an unpaid parking ticket gets you a month’s worth of tearing down the wrong team’s political signs cleaning up litter? I give it a year.

      In two, it will be within the “non-profit community panel’s” perview to decide who was mostly peacefully protesting and should be exonerated and who was guilty of violent assaults.

  5. bilap11814
    November.18.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Do you want to earn cash online from your living room, easily work with a laptop for a few hours a day, earn 550-650 euros a day and get paid every week by deciding on your working hours? it is all true and completely changed my life. Then try this. Here is More information.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:09 pm

    Look at the by county or by Congressional district maps, who carried what. Look at West Virginia, which didn’t want to secede.

    What the left will get w/o the EC is a split country (don’t bother talking about the Civil War; that was a century and a half ago and you don’t have slavery to justify killing people over wanting to leave) with a leftist state depending on people they hate for their food, water, and electricity – where are the windmills and solar panels located again?

    Build the wall, crush them, and repopulate with resonable people after the homeless feces is powerwashed into the Pacific.

  7. I, Woodchipper
    November.18.2020 at 2:11 pm

    What a complete waste of time to even discuss this. It would require a constitutional amendment and the states would never get the 3/4 they need to ratify it, even IF the congress could get the 2/3 they need.

  8. NashTiger
    November.18.2020 at 2:13 pm

    No.

  9. NashTiger
    November.18.2020 at 2:15 pm

    Lets also ban Free Speech, unanimous jury verdicts, The US Senate, ….what else can make us more “Democratic” ?

Please to post comments