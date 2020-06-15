While Culture Warriors Debate Language, Police Reformers Change Policy

The People Who Always Like to Argue Viciously About Stuff (PWALAVAS) are busy this week debating whether the slogan "defund the police" is or is not a net positive in the push for reforming America's criminal justice system. Meanwhile, on Planet Non-PWALAVAS, policy changes and experimentation are proceeding apace.

So contend the participants in the latest Reason Roundtable podcast: Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch. The gang also talks about the latest in institutional liberalism's civil war, Spike Lee's new joint, and how rooting out werewolves might just be the necessary palliative for fraying familial nerves.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Search and Rescue" by Dan Lebowitz

