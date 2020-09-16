Donald Trump

Taghi Amirani: How the U.S.-Backed 1953 Coup in Iran Is Still Changing Global Politics

New documentary explains why installing the shah in 1953 led to ruinous American covert operations throughout the Cold War and beyond.

(Coup 53 Press Kit)

Almost 70 years after a U.S.-backed coup deposed the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and replaced him with Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as the leader of Iran, relations between the two countries remain at a fever pitch. Just days ago, President Donald Trump, responding to unspecified intelligence reports, threatened that "any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!"

In the new documentary Coup 53, Taghi Amirani tells the story of how British and American secret agents overthrew Mossadegh after he nationalized the oil industry, starting a series of events that would lead to the rise of the autocratic, U.S.-hating Islamic regime that continues to reign to this day. Beyond its tragic effects on Iran and the Middle East, Amirani argues that the seemingly easy 1953 coup became the "playbook" for future U.S. covert actions in countries such as Guatemala, Vietnam, Chile, and beyond, forever changing the face of global politics.

In a wide-ranging conversation about immigration, foreign policy, and filmmaking, Amirani tells Nick Gillespie that Trump's policies, like those of all U.S. leaders, are "the product of the military-industrial complex and that, ultimately, matters more" than whatever a president enters office thinking.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.16.2020 at 3:26 pm

    The military-industrial complex is certainly a factor for evil, but they are just a small part of the Statist complex. The Deep State, as it were, is a very real thing, and the Framers were at fault for not imagining that government people in different branches would pull together in the face of external danger, just as Marines and sailors will always join forces to fight the army or air force.

  2. Weigel's Cock Ring
    September.16.2020 at 3:32 pm

    Wait a minute, I thought the Balfour Declaration was the cause of all the problems over there, which is it?

    Meanwhile of course, still absolutely no acknowledgement or even mention whatsoever of the Abraham Accords, and how Trump’s radical shift in policy from recent decades is completely changing the entire dynamic over there.

    How does Reason explain the fact that most of the other countries in the region despise the Iranian mullah regime just as much as we do? Oh right, they don’t want a serious discussion of these things, they want the simplistic leftie approach of blaming everything that goes wrong in the world on America.

    No big surprise; Reason has been completely 100% dead wrong on practically everything that has been going on over there from the so-called “Arab Spring” right up until now.

  3. Jerryskids
    September.16.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Iran taught the CIA that it was easy, as well as fun and profitable, to overthrow regimes. They haven’t noticed that all their attempts at regime change since then have been abject failures, probably because the fun and profit is all they care about. How much do they care? Well, let’s just say that they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you if you fuck with them, and JFK found out the hard way what one of those ways is. Trump better watch his ass, the Russia collusion hoax was amateur hour because they badly misunderestimated him, they won’t be making the same mistake twice. You fuck with their money train and they ain’t going to just walk away from that.

  4. lap83
    September.16.2020 at 3:41 pm

    Trump’s policies, like those of all U.S. leaders, are “the product of the military-industrial complex and that, ultimately, matters more” than whatever a president enters office thinking.

    So “ship the Iran government pallets of cash in hope they will be nice to us” and “promise retaliation if they follow through on a threat to kill a US diplomat” are both from the same foreign policy playbook?

    Or maybe we just can’t admit that Trump is actually doing things a bit differently because orange man bad.

  5. damikesc
    September.16.2020 at 3:50 pm

    So, Reason is now coming out in SUPPORT of nationalizing industries. Good to know.

    And it’s always fascinating to see how an event 63 years ago is the sole cause of all problems in an entire part of the world decades later.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.16.2020 at 3:54 pm

    So then after 40 years why is Iran still a theocracy run by jihadist schmucks funding terrorism? The US is still to blame here? You mean they couldn’t just go back to what they were before the Shah took power?

    Yeah it’s hard but keep trying.

  7. Fats of Fury
    September.16.2020 at 4:04 pm

    1953? Might as well go to the 7th century , when Islam conquered Persia or 3rd century BC when Alexander the Great conquered Persia or 1620 when all hell broke loose on the world . Persia /Iran’s been a pain in the Ass for a long long time.

