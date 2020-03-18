Coronavirus

Richard Epstein: 'More Probable Than Not…Total Number of Deaths at Under 50,000'

The worst-case scenarios projecting millions of deaths don't take into account adaptive behaviors.

Richard_Epstein
(Niklas Halle'n/Newscom)

From the available data, says New York University law professor Richard Epstein, "it seems more probable than not that the total number of cases worldwide will peak out at well under 1 million, with the total number of deaths at under 50,000…In the United States, if the total death toll increases at about the same rate, the current 67 deaths should translate into about 500 deaths at the end."

In the latest Reason Interview podcast, Epstein, who is also a fellow at the University of Chicago's Center for Clinical Medical Ethics and a podcaster and columnist at Ricochet, explains his math, which draws on his work dealing with the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and '90s. He also tells Nick Gillespie that the stimulus plans being floated are unlikely to help the economy in the short run and cause major problems in the long run, why he thinks local and state governments are overreacting by shutting down businesses and schools, and why he expects the crisis to ease up in a few months.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Photo credit: Richard Epstein speaks during the Margaret Thatcher Conference on Liberty, Niklas Halle'n/Newscom

  1. Jerryskids
    March.18.2020 at 2:11 pm

    Some of us remember the tens of billions of people who died from AIDS back in the ’80’s and ’90’s.

    1. Adans smith
      March.18.2020 at 2:19 pm

      Pepperidge Farms remembers.

    2. Jerryskids
      March.18.2020 at 2:27 pm

      And understand the difference between tracking new cases and tracking newly discovered cases. Who knows how many people have the coronavirus? You don’t know until you test them, but that doesn’t mean there’s now one new person who has the coronavirus, it’s just one new person that you now know about. There’s still the exact same total number of people who have the coronavirus, you’re just weren’t finding them until you started looking for them. But by the average journalist’s logic, if you wanted to stop the spread of coronavirus, all you need to do is stop testing for it and hey! no new cases!

      1. Idle Hands
        March.18.2020 at 2:30 pm

        Have currently is an interesting question I more interested in how many people had it. Because they have no fucking idea. If this thing was in china in September/October it got here way earlier than January and we may have just misdiagnosed it as the flu or a cold.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.18.2020 at 2:37 pm

      They died on the backs of the poor.

  2. Idle Hands
    March.18.2020 at 2:18 pm

    More probable than not I would put the death toll under 25,000 in this country even with them stretching and stretching to include all kinds of deaths in the official figures.

    1. Adans smith
      March.18.2020 at 2:21 pm

      You mean like they do alcohol related vehicle deaths ?

      1. Idle Hands
        March.18.2020 at 2:35 pm

        or hurricane fatalities.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          March.18.2020 at 2:39 pm

          I’ve been calling on a ban of rum, lemon juice, and passion fruit syrup for years.

          1. Idle Hands
            March.18.2020 at 2:39 pm

            It will get you.

  3. John
    March.18.2020 at 2:21 pm

    The worst-case scenarios projecting millions of deaths don’t take into account adaptive behaviors.

    Yes. It is the same reason why central planning fails. Any social trend is unpredictable because people adapt to it. You would think libertarians of all people would get that. Yet, some do not.

    1. Bubba Jones
      March.18.2020 at 2:23 pm

      Current social adaptations are largely driven by government announcements and recommendations.

      Short term, no company wants to be the next Biogen. Long term we’ll see how compliant people are. I suspect the first case that’s revealed on my neighborhood facebook page will drastically cut down on the play dates.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.18.2020 at 2:26 pm

        Bullshit to para 1. Society drives that. Your second para emphasizes that: “No company wants to …”. And again with the facebook comment.

  4. Bubba Jones
    March.18.2020 at 2:21 pm

    I get that we need a counterargument to the epidemiology models that ignored the counter measures and thereby predicted millions of dead.

    But meanwhile we are complaining about the countermeasures.

    And now we’ve got a podcast from a lawyer downplaying the risks?

    Come on. Surely there is a better way to make this case. There are leaks from the strategy meeting where the worst case scenarios were laid out, and rational decisions were made about what measures were feasible and possibly effective. Can someone tells us about that?

    1. John
      March.18.2020 at 2:24 pm

      I agree with you complaining about the counter measures is bullshit. But, Epstein is right here in that the projections assume there are no counter measures and people do nothing to change their behavior. And that isn’t how it works or ever will work. That Epstein and reason are complaining about the counter measures and then using the effect of them to prove they are unneeded is an exercise in the rankest sort of sophistry.

    2. MP
      March.18.2020 at 2:26 pm

      We’re complaining that there’s a lack of attention being given to the enormous trade-offs related to the counter-measures and no one is talking about what constitutes the right time to scale them back.

      There ultimately are an acceptable number of deaths related to COVID-19. We have to be cognizant of the number of deaths that will occur due to the global economic meltdown we’ve triggered in order to save an unknown number of lives. If we’re only saving 50,000 lives, we’re being incredibly irrational. If we’re saving 10,000,000, then OK.

      1. John
        March.18.2020 at 2:29 pm

        That is a fair point. And it is unclear which number we are saving. And since we can’t live the counterfactual, we will never know which it is. That said, the economic damage isn’t that great right now. If this goes on for months, sure but not if it is just a few weeks.

        1. Idle Hands
          March.18.2020 at 2:34 pm

          IF this goes a month the economic damage will great. This economy isn’t something that is just going to rebound in a week when we switch it back on in a month. You have a ton of supply chain ripple effects, layoffs and second order impacts already less than a week in. You can’t disregard that. This thing can’t last more than a month or there will be riots, pitchforks, torches and rope. I wouldn’t want to be a politician if this thing peters out after a month of shut down and only something like 50 thousand people die.

      2. Jerryskids
        March.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

        You’re talking trade-offs and nobody wants to talk trade-offs. Trade-offs are measures of how much something costs and we all want free shit, we’ve been promised free shit, we want our free shit now! Get out of here with your nonsense about how much free shit costs, there’s no trade-offs with free shit.

    3. Idle Hands
      March.18.2020 at 2:27 pm

      Nobody knows is the point there are too many variables and unknowns for anybody to really lay out probable model. South Korea is probably the closest and most likely scenario and they didn’t do shit beside increased testing and make advisement to lifestyle changes. The Italians have one of the oldest demographics in the world as a country and 98% of their fatalities have other preexisting conditions. So not only have we made advisements to lifestyle changes we’ve made draconian choices in many places to forcibly shutdown places where people crowd so I think we’ll be fine. The only thing we are even remotely close to accurate on is deaths and even that is probably off my orders of 10’s to hundreds due to the fact we weren’t even testing for this till January and aren’t adequately testing for it now.

    4. JFree
      March.18.2020 at 2:48 pm

      Good points all

      IMO, the arguments pro and con will serve to persuade us to do this and that. Not in some final conclusive way but in more of a pendulum way. However much we ‘socially adapt’, it will likely be along the lines of New Years resolutions

      I am convinced however that the virus isn’t going to pay much attention to the arguments. It’s simply going to mutate (glad Epstein mentioned this in his article – since it appears there are two mutations right now) and spread – or try to.

      It’s why I think this unfolds in waves rather than best-case or worst-case. But the worst-case is what needs to kept in mind as the risk at any point in time because the best case is more a function of whether we are above/below hospital capacity not about whether this virus is not what it is but is something else that we prefer.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

    I’ll take the under on that bet.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.18.2020 at 2:47 pm

    The worst-case scenarios projecting millions of deaths don’t take into account adaptive behaviors.

    Remember folks, successful adaptive behaviors will look exactly like a disease that wasn’t that dangerous.

Please to post comments