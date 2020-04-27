How the Coronavirus Bailout Is Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Let's face it, we're all going a bit goofy around the gills in these COVID-cursed days. And by "we," we mean Peter Suderman, who apparently can no longer process any information—about, say, the health-policy components of federal coronavirus packages, or the medium-term insolvency of Social Security—without comparing it to the 23-movie slog known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On today's Reason Roundtable podcast, Suderman and fellow regulars Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch grapple with the latest corona-controversies: how and when to reopen, the piss-poor impact on existing government debacles, and above all the tension between the federal government and the states. It's country mice vs. city mice all the way down, with a jumble of Greek/Roman metaphors to spice up the comic-book world we apparently live in.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music Credit: 'Lone Wolf' by Dan Lebowitz.

