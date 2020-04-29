Justin Amash

How Justin Amash's Presidential Campaign Changes the 2020 Election

The Michigan congressman's run for the White House will change the Libertarian Party and national politics.

|

amashrollcall
(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

How Justin Amash's Presidential Campaign Changes the 2020 Election

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan has announced his campaign for the Libertarian Party's presidential nomination, which will be decided at the L.P.'s convention in May. Originally elected as a Republican in 2010, Amash left the GOP last July and became an independent. By dint of his new party affiliation, he has also become the first Libertarian member of Congress.

On today's podcast, Nick Gillespie talks with his Reason colleagues Matt Welch, who interviewed Amash just hours after his announcement, and Brian Doherty, who talked with his L.P. rivals shortly after the news of Amash's campaign became public. They discuss Amash's platform, his likely reception among L.P. activists, and what sort of impact the congressman's presence is likely to have on the 2020 presidential race. They also each suggest a possible campaign song for the 40-year-old Grand Rapids native.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

NEXT: 8 of The Top 10 Biggest U.S. Coronavirus Hotspots Are Prisons and Jails

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    April.29.2020 at 3:49 pm

    I’m going to go with, not at all.

    1. Bluwater
      April.29.2020 at 4:02 pm

      I heard the same thing about Gary Johnson and uh, Gary Johnson, and of course Bob Barr, who was also a prior Republican Congressman, just like Justin Amash, whose combined campaigns totaled 5% [if you round up]

      This is the LP’s big problem. Every time is always the magic moment and every guy is the perfect guy to finally launch the 50 year old political party. Just put a new date on the old article and fill in the new name. If you only wish upon a star, every dream comes true.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.29.2020 at 4:11 pm

        Precisely.

        The big problem is that, for the most part, your average voter has no idea what policies the Libertarian Party stands for other than allowing people to smoke weed and that dudes fucking each other in the ass is okay, as long as they do it in their bedroom.

        The LP has a massive problem with messaging because their candidates always come like they are high during interviews and actively considering fucking some dude in the ass just to prove their political bona fides.

        I don’t think the LP can ever gain any serious traction because taking the most diametrically opposed positions from Team Blue and Team Red and smashing them into one body isn’t bringing anybody on board.

        “Infinite immigrants, no welfare state” alone probably loses 90% of the electorate on the spot.

  2. Ben_
    April.29.2020 at 3:51 pm

    In theory. That’s how. In actual fact, it doesn’t.

  3. JesseAz
    April.29.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Lol..

    Joe Walsh

    @WalshFreedom
    Any vote for @justinamash is a vote for Donald Trump. Justin knows that. If he runs, he knows he’d be helping Trump. Justin knows Trump is a unique threat to America. If Justin runs, he’s putting his own interest before the country’s interests. If he runs, shame on him.

    George Conway, Noble Committee Chair
    @gtconway3d
    I admired how @justinamash stood up for the rule of law in Trump’s impeachment. And needless to say, my views align more closely with Amash’s than Biden’s.

    But the only real effect Amash could have in this campaign is to enhance Trump’s chances.

    This is a terrible idea.

    ***

    Amash cant even win over never trumpers.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    April.29.2020 at 4:13 pm

    These tweets are fucking hilarious.

  5. Fossilized American
    April.29.2020 at 4:14 pm

    Hope he is chosen by the Libertarian Party, and look forward to voting for him.

    Hope he gets included in the debates, so we can see an articulate, young somewhat libertarian against two dinosaur-old, inarticulate representatives of the status quo.

    1. Fossilized American
      April.29.2020 at 4:15 pm

      Also, really hoping Amash doesn’t have some #metoo skeleton in his closet, too.

Please to post comments