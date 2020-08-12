Greg Gutfeld: 'Impulse Control or Lack Thereof Is a Huge Deal Right Now'

For years, Greg Gutfeld has entertained and edified audiences by hosting Fox News shows such as Red Eye, The Five, and The Greg Gutfeld Show and by authoring best-sellers such as How To Be Right: The Art of Being Persuasively Correct, Not Cool: The Hipster Elite and Their War on You, and The Joy of Hate: How to Triumph over Whiners in the Age of Phony Outrage.

Now the 55-year-old punk-rock obsessive has published The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help, a funny yet serious book about becoming a better person. In a wide-ranging conversation with Reason's Nick Gillespie, Gutfeld explains why he thinks Americans have so many problems controlling our worst impulses, how we will eventually emerge better off from the COVID-19 lockdowns, and why we will reelect President Donald Trump in November.