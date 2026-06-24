Mamdani's Socialists Conquer New York City

In this episode of Freed Up, Robby Soave and Jason Russell discuss New York City's election of young radical socialists and what it reveals about the left's growing internal divide. They also react to World Cup visitors embracing American culture.

Later, Robby reflects on his recent trip to Ukraine, sharing observations from the war-torn country and what he learned on the ground. The conversation closes with a pop culture discussion about why PLUR1BUS is worth watching and the return of House of the Dragon.

0:00—NYC elected young radical socialists.

10:02—Robby's 1,007th Bane impression

11:10—The left fights with the left

14:05—The World Cup loves America!

19:23—Robby's trip to Ukraine

45:33—PLUR1BUS is a great show.

51:55—House of the Dragon is back!