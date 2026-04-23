Chaos with the SPLC, Hasan Piker Endorses Violence, and Predictions Markets Run Amok

On this episode of Freed Up, Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi unpack a wild slate of stories: the Department of Justice's (DOJ) explosive allegations that the Southern Poverty Law Center funneled money to extremist groups, Hasan Piker's comments seeming to endorse violence on a recent New York Times show, and how One Battle After Another skewers leftists. They also end on a high note with some encouraging news on marijuana rescheduling.

0:00—The DOJ comes for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

19:45—Gerrymandering gave us the lobster congressional district in Virginia.

29:14—Democrats are betting on themselves on Kalshi?

38:49—Hasan Piker endorses violence and stealing.

46:36—One Battle After Another makes fun of leftist activists.

55:09—White House Correspondents' Association dinner parties

1:02:30—The Reason workplace is unique.

1:06:15—Trump is good on psychedelics and marijuana.