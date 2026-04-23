Chaos with the SPLC, Hasan Piker Endorses Violence, and Predictions Markets Run Amok
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi break down this week’s bizarre turn of events: The SPLC got indicted, and Hasan Piker made more violent comments.
On this episode of Freed Up, Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi unpack a wild slate of stories: the Department of Justice's (DOJ) explosive allegations that the Southern Poverty Law Center funneled money to extremist groups, Hasan Piker's comments seeming to endorse violence on a recent New York Times show, and how One Battle After Another skewers leftists. They also end on a high note with some encouraging news on marijuana rescheduling.
0:00—The DOJ comes for the Southern Poverty Law Center.
19:45—Gerrymandering gave us the lobster congressional district in Virginia.
29:14—Democrats are betting on themselves on Kalshi?
38:49—Hasan Piker endorses violence and stealing.
46:36—One Battle After Another makes fun of leftist activists.
55:09—White House Correspondents' Association dinner parties
1:02:30—The Reason workplace is unique.
1:06:15—Trump is good on psychedelics and marijuana.