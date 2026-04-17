Eric Swalwell, Pope Fight, Tax Day Woes

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss the allegations against former congressman Eric Swalwell and how that will affect the gubernatorial race in California. Then they jump to talking about President Donald Trump's feud with the pope and the "shadow fleet" in Iran. Finally, they end by defending Waymo and autonomous vehicles and complaining about filing their taxes.

0:00—All things Eric Swalwell

13:21—Katie Porter's role in Swalwell's downfall

16:14—Former Lt. Gov. of Virginia Justin Fairfax

23:01—Is it easier to sift through sexual assault allegations now with the internet?

27:09—Police in TV shows are "the biggest morons."

31:03—The pope is feuding with Trump.

40:54—Christian explains the "shadow fleet" in Iran.

43:38—Robby finally finished his fantasy novel.

51:34—Richard Hanania's essay about AI writing

1:08:34—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) is so bad on economics and AI.

1:16:34—D.C. mayor brought back the teen curfew

1:21:04—Robby and Christian did not fight as children.

1:29:10—Doing taxes drives Robby and Christian crazy.