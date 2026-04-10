Operation Eternal Darkness Threatens Iran Ceasefire Deal
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi play a little war vs. music game before they go back over COVID craziness and the joys of Pokémon.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi play a guessing game involving metal music and military operations before they dive into an update on the ceasefire that never really ceased anything from happening in Iran and the Persian Gulf.
0:00—Robby was pretending to be Christian.
3:51—The ceasefire that never was and Trump Always Chickens Out
20:03—Is it a metal music album or a military operation?
29:53—Christian finally got an Apple MacBook.
39:40—The culture wars always come around.
44:02—Pokémon is so back.
52:25— The Substance and how young actors look
1:10:14—COVID-19 cultural impressions
1:16:47— Christian's thoughts on Ukraine