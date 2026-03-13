Elizabeth Warren Ruins Housing Again; Iran War Endgame?

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi are back this week to break down President Donald Trump's latest chaos in the Middle East, Elizabeth Warren's bad housing ideas, and which TV shows depict the best time travel stories.

0:00—Fake drinks with Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth

5:25—"Regime change curious" again, but this time in Iran

17:16—Elizabeth Warren is the villain again in the housing policy world.

33:11—What is "slopulism"? And how is it different than slop?

45:56—The U.K. is taking humans off currency.

56:04—Superpowers to help you move

1:01:57—Invisibility can be creepy, except in Harry Potter.

1:16:40—Is time travel fun? Which TV shows do it best?