Kristi Noem, Iran War Predictions, Playing Video Games
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi say farewell to Kristi Noem before they move on to the war in Iran, "heritage Americans," and airplane etiquette.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi had a lot to catch up on this week on Freed Up after Donald Trump fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, started a war with Iran, and will surely do something else unexpectedly before they record next. And since Christian was returning from a work trip in Utah, they also discussed proper airplane etiquette and the best ways to spend your time 30,000 feet in the air.
0:00—Christian is not a domestic terrorist; he is the "Traffic King."
2:06—Goodbye, Kristi Noem.
16:57—The Department of Defense declared "military action" in Iran.
37:22—More crazy White House memes
44:17—The Clintons testified
50:48—The Senate primary race in Texas
1:03:09—Airplane etiquette
1:18:44—We finally get to talk about video games.