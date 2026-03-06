Kristi Noem, Iran War Predictions, Playing Video Games

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi had a lot to catch up on this week on Freed Up after Donald Trump fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, started a war with Iran, and will surely do something else unexpectedly before they record next. And since Christian was returning from a work trip in Utah, they also discussed proper airplane etiquette and the best ways to spend your time 30,000 feet in the air.

0:00—Christian is not a domestic terrorist; he is the "Traffic King."

2:06—Goodbye, Kristi Noem.

16:57—The Department of Defense declared "military action" in Iran.

37:22—More crazy White House memes

44:17—The Clintons testified

50:48—The Senate primary race in Texas

1:03:09—Airplane etiquette

1:18:44—We finally get to talk about video games.