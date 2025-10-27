Javier Milei's Libertarian Policies Win Shock Election

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by associate editor Liz Wolfe to discuss Argentine President Javier Milei's strong midterm showing and what it suggests about the durability of his libertarian reform agenda. They debate whether the results vindicate Trump's earlier currency-swap bailout, how Milei's spending-cut program is playing out, and what lessons his success may hold for other governments confronting inflation.

The editors then turn to Washington, where Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on Canadian goods followed an Ontario ad featuring Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs. They also discuss the continued U.S. bombings in Venezuela, and the administration's alleged involvement in the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, along with the symbolism of replacing the East Wing with a ballroom. The panel considers the rise of socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City and why his ascension could have national significance. Finally, a listener asks if protests like the recent "No Kings" rallies accomplish anything.

0:00–Milei's party wins landslide election in Argentina

16:08–Trump escalates trade war with Canada over advertisement

23:51–Are we headed into an unauthorized war with Venezuela?

34:40–The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger

39:47–Listener question on the power of protest

53:57–What does the rise of Zohran Mamdani mean for the country?

61:58–Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in This Podcast

"Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Midterm Election, Gaining More Power To Push Reforms," by César Báez"

The Government Shutdown Isn't Stopping Trump From Amassing 'Emergency' Powers," by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"The Constitution Does Not Allow the President To Unilaterally Blow Suspected Drug Smugglers to Smithereens," by Rand Paul

"Trump Dares Congress To Take Its War Powers Seriously in Venezuela," by Matthew Petti

"Trump Allegedly Misidentified a Colombian Fisherman as a Venezuelan 'Narcoterrorist,'" by Jacob Sullum

"Trump Campaigned on Free Speech. That Isn't How He's Governed." By John Stossel

"Abolish the FCC," by Ilya Somin

"The FCC's Paramount/Skydance Decision Aims To Reshape Broadcast Journalism by Bureaucratic Fiat," by Jacob Sullum

"Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Housing Plan Could Crash New York's Rickety Rental Market," by Howard Husock

"Mamdani's Fare-Free Buses Wouldn't Be NYC's First Wasteful Public Transit Boondoggle," by Emma Camp

"The Socialist Transit Plan That Could Break NYC," by Kennedy and Natalie Dowzicky

"Brandon Johnson's Chicago Is a Preview of Zohran Mamdani's New York," by Christian Britschgi

"Is Everyone Who Opposes a New School Zoning Plan in Brooklyn Racist?" By Matt Welch