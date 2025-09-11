Charlie Kirk and America's History With Political Violence
Nick Gillespie and Matt Welch discuss the murder of Charlie Kirk and how political violence is reshaping the national climate.
In this episode of The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie, editors at large Nick Gillespie and Matt Welch reflect on the shocking murder of Charlie Kirk and the broader implications it carries for American politics. They discuss how his killing fits into rising concerns about political violence and what it signals about the nation's increasingly volatile climate.
This was originally recorded live on September 11, 2025.
- Producer: Paul Alexander
- Audio Mixer: Ian Keyser