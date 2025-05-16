Robert Rosenkranz: How To Use Stoicism To Build a Meaningful Life
The billionaire philanthropist explores how stoic philosophy shaped his views on capitalism, politics, and philanthropy, arguing for rational optimism, individual responsibility, and civil public discourse as foundations for life.
0:00—Introduction
1:48—Rosenkranz's new book: The Stoic Capitalist
5:00—Threats to the American experiment
8:23—Rosenkranz's upbringing and secular Jewish identity
14:22—Finding inspiration from Joseph Kennedy Sr., Marcus Aurelius, and Seneca
17:30—Rosenkranz's political evolution
24:35—What killed American optimism?
29:51—How taking huge risks reaped Rosenkranz huge rewards
32:17—Rosenkranz's business philosophy
34:51—The best argument for capitalism today
39:17—Open To Debate and stoic dialectic
43:10—Organ markets and life extension experiments
49:50—The stoic view on death
- Video Editor: Ian Keyser