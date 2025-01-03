Isabelle Boemeke: Time for the Nuclear Option?

Is it time for the nuclear option? Just asking questions.

A nuclear renaissance may be afoot. The partial reactor meltdown at Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island plant in 1979 invigorated an anti-nuclear movement that forced the industry to a grinding halt for decades. But in 2023, the first reactor built from scratch since 1974 began operating. Big investments are being made in so-called "advanced nuclear," which promises to deliver smaller, less costly, and less risky reactors. And the AI boom has caused such an energy hunger that tech companies are talking about funding their own nuclear reactors. In fact, Microsoft wants to reopen Three Mile Island!

We are so back, at least that's what today's guest tells us.

Isabelle Boemeke is a nuclear influencer. What is that? Well, she'll tell us more in a minute, but what I can tell you for now is that she kissed a cask and she liked it. Boemeke is a Brazilian fashion model who developed an interest in nuclear power's potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.