Noam Dworman: Free Speech for All, From Finkelstein to Chapelle

Today's guest is Noam Dworman, the owner of New York's Comedy Cellar, the most influential—and controversial—comedy club on the planet. Dave Chapelle, Louis C.K., Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Andrew Schulz, and many others not only broke out from this club, but they also regularly return to try out new material. Trained as a lawyer, Dworman is a staunch defender of the First Amendment and, in an era of groveling apologies and censorship on the down low, he remains outspoken on the value and importance of free expression to a flourishing society. His podcast Live From the Table has guests ranging from Israel critic Norman Finkelstein to atheist Sam Harris to former Reasoners Radley Balko and Michael Moynihan—and never has a dull moment. Nick Gillespie talks with Dworman about free speech, the history of comedy in Greenwich Village, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia.

00:00- Noam Dworman Highlights

00:30- Introduction

01:00- Dworman's Thriving Comedy Empire

08:24- Go Neither Woke Nor Broke

12:28- Dworman's Free Speech Roots

18:58- Tipper Gore's Censorship Crusade

21:49- When Did the Left Turn Against Free Speech?

24:57- Don't Censor Anti-Israel Speech Either!

27:49- Comedy Culture IS Free Speech Culture

30:41- Dworman's Father: Feuding With Bob Dylan

34:51- Dworman's Podcast: Live From the Table

37:33- That Viral Philip Bump Episode

41:50- Noam Dworman's Politics

43:53- Comedy During COVID

47:21- Free Speech Isn't A Given In All Comedy Clubs

49:11- Bringing Back Louis C.K.

53:38- Hosting Norman Finkelstein

57:06- Open Debate About Israel

1:12:12- Contemporary Antisemitism In America

1:15:40- AND ONE MORE THING!

