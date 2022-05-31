Cops, Gun Restrictions, and Mass Shootings

In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie consider the slate of policy prescriptions on offer in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

1:21: The gun control debate after Uvalde

27:41: Weekly Listener Question: My question to you pertains to guns and gun culture, specifically "where are the gun nuts?" Where at Reason or elsewhere in the high-profile, opinion journalism world are the people who love guns or at least enjoy being a gun owner, enjoy going to the shooting range or participating in shooting competitions or what have you? Why aren't they more common among the pro-liberty or even the conservative press? It seems to me that there is a class divide in this country on guns. Upper-middle to upper class urban dwellers (such as the media class) all seem to hate guns and do not partake in gun culture, while more "blue-collar" and, of course, rural Americans are heavily into guns yet get little to no representation in media. Is there a class element to the gun control debate which is not being given proper attention?

49:08: The Libertarian National Convention and the Mises Caucus

1:00:54: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

"If You Want Protection for Your Loved Ones, Do It Yourself," by J.D. Tuccille

"Unfazed by the Second Amendment, Democrats Want To Ban Gun Purchases by Young Adults," by Jacob Sullum

"While Dying Children Called 911 for Help, 19 Uvalde Police Waited in the Hallway. For 45 Minutes.," by Robby Soave

"There Have Been 13 Mass School Shootings Since 1966, Not 27 This Year," by Robby Soave

"Mises Caucus Takes Control of Libertarian Party," by Brian Doherty

"Netflix Airs Ricky Gervais' Controversial Standup, Chooses Actual Entertaining Over Woke Pandering," by Liz Wolfe

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve