The DHS Will Be Disinformation Dolts

In the latest Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie discuss the formation of the "Disinformation Governance Board," as well as President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

1:38: The "Disinformation Governance Board," brought to you by DHS

26:58: Weekly Listener Question: I have often heard Nick make the case for a welfare state that is designed to go to those that need it over universal systems such as all the old age retirement programs. I find "need rather than universal" compelling. However, per Nick's book recommendation The High Cost of Good Intentions, I don't see how we can have a reasonable expectation that any system designed to help the needy does not become universal. It seems the history of the U.S. is almost entirely one that is for expanding safety nets to people who don't need it (but would nonetheless like "free" stuff). I can't see anyone running on a platform that goes against entitlements and winning (long-term). The person who runs on either keeping entitlements the same or expanding them will always beat the person who says we need to reduce the number of people receiving the entitlements. So my question is: Is the idea of a welfare state strictly for the needy utopian?

32:39: Biden's latest proposal for student loan forgiveness

48:30: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

"New DHS Board Seeks To Counter What It Thinks Is Disinformation," by Joe Lancaster

"Homeland Security Chief Admits New Disinformation Board Already Did a Bad Job of Informing Public," by Robby Soave

Tracing The Truth with Emmanuelle Saliba

"Elizabeth Warren Wants Joe Biden To Deliver a Massive, Illegal Handout to the Well-Off," by Peter Suderman

"Are Millennials Responsible for Their Own Student Debt?" by Nick Gillespie

"3 Reasons We Shouldn't Bail Out Student Loan Borrowers," by Nick Gillespie and Meredith Bragg

"The FDA's Menthol Cigarette Ban Is a 'Racial Justice' Issue, but Not in the Way Its Supporters Mean," by Jacob Sullum

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve