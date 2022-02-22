What Ukraine and Joe Rogan Have in Common
Also, Democrats show they can read the polls on mask mandates.
With Matt Welch out, Peter Suderman hosts John Osterhoudt, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie on their thoughts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the reactions to it across the political spectrum.
Discussed in this show:
0:34: Russia's invasion of Ukraine
35:12: Blue state's rolling back mask mandates
50:16: Weekly listener question: Hi Roundtable! Misery loves company. As such, I would love to find like-minded liberty-loving individuals to commiserate within my very blue Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Of course, I do my share of screaming into the Twitter void (@nwwong) but want to build out my network of local libertarians to discuss more specific issues, how to tackle them, and even possibly launch a campaign for a local
office. I'm hesitant to join the party, as I believe it would make things harder if I ever decided to run for a seat in MA; so what is another way to find friends short of "Tinder for Liberals"? Thanks, and keep up the great work!
This week's links:
- "Why Ukraine Is Different," by David Leonhardt
- "Florida governor signs sweeping laws against vaccine, mask mandates," by Alex Pickett
- "This Texas Town Rejected Stimulus Money to Avoid Vaccine Mandates," by John Osterhoudt (Video)
- "Artist Ai WeiWei Warns of Chinese and American Authoritarianism," by Meredith Bragg (Video)
- "Populist Flamethrowers Rock Media" by Neal Rothschild and Sara Fischer
Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com.
