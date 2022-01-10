Masking in the Moshpit

Get your weekly dose of libertarian commentary from The Reason Roundtable, with Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and special guest Christian Britschgi. Today they reflect on January 6, unemployment rates, and the podcast itself.

Discussed in the show:

1:57: A look back on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

22:17: What's happening with the jobs report? The unemployment percentage is low…but so is the number of jobs.

34:21: Weekly Listener Question: I really love the podcast but I wonder if you realize how large your blindspot is when it comes to rural and blue-collar liberty lovers?

48:07: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all of the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

