Libertarian Lessons From the Rittenhouse Trial

This Monday, your trustworthy libertarians Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie break down the significance of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, discuss the labor shortage, and divulge their personal standings on cryptocurrency. All this and more on today's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

1:52: What are the takeaways from the Rittenhouse trial?

21:33: What is going on with the labor shortage, and what does it mean looking forward?

32:55: Weekly Listener Question: Over the past few years, I've become more persuaded that bitcoin represents a major increase in the potential for human freedom by giving anyone with an internet connection access to sound money. My question is this: Why don't you talk more about this? More often than not, when anyone on the podcast refers to a "libertarian moment," it sounds like it's with a "this ain't never gonna happen" eye roll—but what if bitcoin is the libertarian moment? Are you wary of contributing to the hype? Is there anything analogous to bitcoin that in the past promised so much but failed to deliver? Do any of you own any cryptocurrencies?

48:41: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

