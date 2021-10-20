Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang: 'Political Violence Is Becoming More and More of an Inevitability'

The former presidential candidate talks about UBI, race relations, ranked-choice voting, his new political party Forward, and how "the duopoly is killing us."

Andrew Yang's run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination didn't last all that long, but his support for a universal basic income (UBI) pushed that arcane topic to the center of ongoing policy debates about how best to help Americans dislocated by technological and economic change.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur, who also ran unsuccessfully this year to become New York City's mayor, has a new book out. Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy, is part campaign memoir and part political manifesto in which he outlines the principles and policies he thinks are essential to making America once again a land of opportunity. To further his agenda, he has also launched the Forward Party, which proclaims it is neither left nor right in its mission statement.

"We can tell that the duopoly is killing us," says Yang. "It's turning us against each other. Political stress is at civil war levels. Political violence is becoming more and more of an inevitability." The Forward Party's core principles include pushing for open primaries and ranked-choice voting, creating a basic income for all citizens, promoting "human-centered capitalism," and infusing politics with "grace and tolerance."

He talked about all that—and how his agenda intersects with libertarian ideas—with Reason's Nick Gillespie.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason and host of The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie.

  1. Vernon Depner

    Fuck Joe Biden

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      Let’s go fuck Joe Brandon

    2. Moonrocks

      Fuck Joe Biden, we should have gotten Brandon.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Bud, if you support the UBI, you are a socialist and belong in the Democratic party with AOC, Bernie, and Lizzie.

  3. Moonrocks

    Dude’s a couple of years late.

  4. Chumby

    January 6 had a peaceful protestor murdered due to wrong speak under the auspice of trespassing. So yeah.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      “peaceful protestor” = one of a mob of 500 breaking and entering

      (had to turn on Google Wingnut Translator)

      1. Chumby

        Except in authoritarian circles, trespassing does not result in a death penalty.
        Had Babbitt been guilty of posting kiddie porn online I could accept death by firing squad. Not necessarily agree with it but accept it. Pieces of shit without a moral compass that collect and distribute such evil have no place on this planet.

  5. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    human-centered capitalism

    I very much prefer capital-centered humanism.

  6. hpearce

    “creating a basic income for all citizens, promoting “human-centered capitalism,”

    In other words he wants to use political violence to force people to give up their money via taxation AND he support the concept of coerced state-mandated economic associations for capitalism for a supposed “human- centered” purpose when real capitalism is a free market based upon freedom of (market) association

  7. We can tell that the duopoly is killing us,” says Yang. “It’s turning us against each other. Political stress is at civil war levels….The Forward Party’s core principles include pushing for open primaries and ranked-choice voting, creating a basic income for all citizens, promoting “human-centered capitalism,” and infusing politics with “grace and tolerance.”

    Another ‘national level stuff is ugly and broken and owned by DeRp. Let’s have another national party to piss in the wind about DeRp.’

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Schmuck can’t understand that it’s not the duopoly which is destroying 1776, but government itself. The 1787 Constitution can no more limit this leviathan than the Articles of Confederation could prevent its illegal successor from coming into force. I suppose that’s karma in action, but it still sucks.

  9. promoting “human-centered capitalism,”

    Human-centered capitalism got us Silicon Valley, literally the worst capitalists in history.

    Go back to selling me a widget while wearing a plaid leisure suit. Back then, I knew what I was getting. Now I’ve got a trillionaire in a pair of cargo shorts and Birkenstocks, boarding a private jet to Davos, telling me he’s not really in it for the money, but wants to improve the human condition. Fuck off.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Human-centered capitalism got us Silicon Valley, literally the worst capitalists in history.

      “Let’s give a bunch of socially maladapted geeks, who remain bitter about not getting to fuck a cheerleader in high school, a whole bunch of money and connections to the political power structure. What could possibly go wrong?”

  10. Claptrap

    I think Yang has half a good idea here. The major structural problem that I see is that both sides of the duopoly have completely sullied their reputation in app. 1/3 of the country to the point that they cannot provide necessary competition for the other, and that neither properly represents the interests of the remaining third. Which is a roundabout way of saying that what might really gain some traction is a suburbs-first party that can both check Team Red’s excesses in more rural areas, and Team Blue’s in urban ones.

    Maybe the Libertarians could have stepped in to fill this void, but they’ve their own poor reputation as a gadfly party and their members’ utter contempt for coalition politics to deal with. But if something like I describe comes to fore I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s libertarians form a key bloc of its base.

    1. “Libertarianism will never be a major political force because it’s not really a political movement, it’s an anti-political movement.” — PJ O’Rourke.

  11. Ken Shultz

    In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an “American Independent.” And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.”

    —-Mother Jones

    “SCOOP: Manchin Tells Associates He’s Considering Leaving the Democratic Party and Has an Exit Plan”

    https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2021/10/senator-joe-manchin-democratic-party-exit-plan-biden-infrastructure-deal-exclusive/

    I don’t think the Democrats can cut that much from the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill–and keep 95 of the 99 Progressives in the House on board. And it’s telling that as time goes on, Manchin and Sinema keep becoming bolder in their demands. Sinema just came out today saying that she opposes raising taxes on the wealthy, on businesses, and raising the capital gains tax. How do you pass a bill like that in the House? If Pelosi loses four votes in the House, the bill is toast.

