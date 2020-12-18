The Soho Forum Debates

End the COVID-19 Lockdowns? Two Epidemiologists Debate

Harvard's Martin Kulldorff vs. Andrew Noymer of UC Irvine

|

sipaphotoseleven293578

End the COVID-19 Lockdowns? Two Epidemiologists Debate

Should the COVID-19 lockdowns be replaced with a more targeted strategy?

On October 4, 2020, epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford authored the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocates for ending the COVID-19 lockdowns and turning to a strategy of protecting elderly and vulnerable populations, while allowing everyone else to resume their normal lives.

Critics of the Declaration issued a counter-petition, called the "John Snow Memorandum," stating, "Any pandemic management strategy relying upon immunity from natural infections for COVID-19 is flawed. Uncontrolled transmission in younger people risks significant morbidity and mortality across the whole population."

In an online Soho Forum debate on December 13, Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard biostatistician and epidemiologist and coauthor of the Great Barrington Declaration, debated Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, who signed the John Snow Memorandum.

It was an Oxford-style debate, and in this case, the contest ended in a tie: Both debaters convinced 5.56 percent of audience members to switch to their side over the course of the debate.

The Soho Forum, sponsored by Reason Foundation, is a monthly debate series typically held at the SubCulture Theater in Manhattan's East Village, but which has gone remote during the pandemic.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie; audio production by Regan Taylor

Photo: Steve Sanchez/Sipa USA/Newscom

NEXT: Alex Nowrasteh and Benjamin Powell: Immigrants Revitalize Faith in American Institutions

Regan Taylor is an assistant producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. James_Willian
    December.18.2020 at 12:37 pm

    Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning for more detail visit the given link…………. Here is More information.

    1. jassica
      December.18.2020 at 1:15 pm

      I have received $17634 last month from home by working online in my part time.vgb I am a full time student and doing this easy home based work for 3 to 4 hrs a day. soi.This job is very simple to do and its regular earnings are much better than any other office type work.
      See detail here…………Money90

      1. Sanford Sanchez
        December.19.2020 at 7:01 pm

        I am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I am using an online business. Here what I do,. for more information……… USA ONLINE JOBS

    2. AnnaGeiger
      December.18.2020 at 2:39 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job HGF to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

    3. JulieGlatt
      December.19.2020 at 12:55 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job BNM to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

    4. huynhlap
      December.20.2020 at 8:44 am

      https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pointrank-2-review

    5. kawega4068
      December.20.2020 at 10:06 am

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have receiveded $18376 last month.
      copy here link……..EARN MANY DOLLARS.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.18.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Two weeks to flatten the curve.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.18.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Because love is love, and science is real.

      1. lap83
        December.18.2020 at 3:11 pm

        In this house, we believe…
        black fetuses don’t matter
        No vote is illegal
        Science is the only true religion
        Hate is love
        Virtue signaling is everything!!!!!!

        1. lap83
          December.18.2020 at 3:15 pm

          And the house is craftsman style.
          Why is it always craftsman?

          1. lap83
            December.18.2020 at 3:18 pm

            Probably because William Morris was a commie too. Love those houses though.

            1. pirij84
              December.19.2020 at 3:54 pm

              Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. CMs The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger….

              So I started.. ► Cash App

          2. Gray_Jay
            December.18.2020 at 4:49 pm

            Because the name is as close to performing manual labor as the owners have ever been, yet Leftists love to argue on behalf of the plight of ‘Workers?’

    2. Idle Hands
      December.18.2020 at 1:23 pm

      these people are all liars. Have lied repeatedly and we are just supposed to take it. Fuck them and their stay at home check collecting asses.

    3. JesseAz
      December.18.2020 at 1:34 pm

      There is always a new curve.

    4. loveconstitution1789
      December.18.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Georgia had a flat curve and no mask mandates or lockdowns.

      I havent worn a mask this entire time to do my shopping. Stores are packed for Christmas shopping.

  3. damikesc
    December.18.2020 at 12:48 pm

    I’m wondering who is thinking “Gee, I wonder what NYC residents think about issues” for every fucking issue under the sun.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.18.2020 at 1:12 pm

      NPR totebag crowd.

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    December.18.2020 at 12:51 pm

    No such debate should be confined to epidemiologists. The cost/benefit calculation goes beyond that.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.18.2020 at 12:54 pm

    Masks and lockdowns didn’t help much apparently. And now they are saying it could go on even after they get enough people vaccinated. Millions of lives destroyed not by a virus but by government overreach.

    Big tech made a killing. So did anyone affiliated with the chicoms.

  6. Koan
    December.18.2020 at 1:09 pm

    Why do I care what two epidemiologists think about my rights?

  7. Brandybuck
    December.18.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Yes, because a science is all about an Oxford style debate were the audience gets to vote on who they like the most. Sigh.

    Debate is good, but debate is not science. Debate is about who is the best speaker. And in this style of debate, it’s about who gets higher change in votes based on ability to manipulate the audience.

    No offense to the SOHO Forum, but isn’t science. Having listened to many of their debates, it all comes down to which speaker managed to pack the audience.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      December.18.2020 at 1:34 pm

      Yeah, I am getting tired of these debates. Nobody is listening. Each side just spits out their prepared talking points and does not consider the other side’s evidence. Everyone needs more intellectual humility and less ideology. Ideology is the death of reason and learning.

      1. JesseAz
        December.18.2020 at 1:35 pm

        Lol. Rich coming from captain lockdown over here.

        1. yopam
          December.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

          I am creating an honest wage from home 3000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy.CMs I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody,

          Here is I started……. Home Profit System

    2. JesseAz
      December.18.2020 at 1:35 pm

      Holy fucking shit you are retarded. Science is defined by skepticism and debate that is settled through competing experiments and proofs. What the fuck is wrong with you?

  8. Jerryskids
    December.18.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Should the COVID-19 lockdowns be replaced with a more targeted strategy?

    Should Big Government continue to punch me in the face or should they work the body? How about ending the lockdowns and replacing them with leaving me the fuck alone? Why isn’t that an option?

    1. Idle Hands
      December.18.2020 at 1:24 pm

      My freedom to assemble isn’t up for a talking debate.

  9. Idle Hands
    December.18.2020 at 1:22 pm

    I’m not joking the debate should be about tarring and feathering the guy in the negative. I don’t even know what i’d say to him if I saw a white lab coat wearing epidemiologist openly talking about destroying my livelihood(which they have shuttering next month) it wouldn’t be a debate as my freedom isn’t up for debate.

    1. Rat on a train
      December.18.2020 at 3:44 pm

      It’s like the “National Discussion on Racism”. You don’t get to participate. They will decide and tell you what you have to do.

      I’m not joking the debate should be about tarring and feathering the guy in the negative.
      I am up for a debate about what should be done to Mr Negative.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.18.2020 at 1:26 pm

    “End the COVID-19 Lockdowns?”

    Absolutely not. As long as people from all over the planet are prevented from moving into the US, I’m perfectly OK with severely restricting the movement of people within the US.

    Implement Charles Koch’s immigration agenda, then maybe we can consider lifting the lockdowns.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      December.18.2020 at 1:32 pm

      You do realize that it’s the other way around right now? Nobody wants to come here right now, because the U.S. has the worst coronavirus epidemic in the world and most countries are not letting Americans visit.

      1. JesseAz
        December.18.2020 at 1:40 pm

        You do realize that number if cases is a nonsense meteic and that CFR is the controlling factor which continues to decline right? You do know at the peak only 30 countries banned travel and most have rescinded right? You do understand that the chickenittle way we count covid deaths (because of the 20% profit incentive for hospitals) is not done in other countries that generally require a respiratory ailment to be counted as a covid death, right?

        You’ve done nothing but prove you dont understand actual science in all of these threads. You’ve essentially defended the narrative despite facts. Go out on a mask while supplicating yourself to the state.

        If you are under 70 and not morbidly obese, your risk of death is under that of driving to work everyday. We have seen a huge spike in non covid deaths due to patients not seeing their doctors. Suicides are up. Drug use is up. Cries for mental health help have shot through the roof. Kids lost a year of school, all because you can’t fucking think rationally and have joined on a mass delusion regarding actual risk.

        Go fuck yourself. I say that with all sincerity.

        1. Gray_Jay
          December.18.2020 at 4:54 pm

          “If you are under 70 and not morbidly obese, your risk of death is under that of driving to work…”

          If 2020 US deaths per capita turn out to be on par with other years, despite the WuFlu—and last I looked, we were on pace for this to be an unexceptional year—cutting driving miles to the bone is likely why. People are bad at driving.

      2. damikesc
        December.18.2020 at 2:07 pm

        MOAR OPEN BOAERDERS!!!!!!!

  11. Ra's al Gore
    December.18.2020 at 1:48 pm

    We should lock down US citizens while keeping the border open to let immigrants run free, all else is fascism.

  12. Don't look at me!
    December.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

    Sleepy Joe will solve this problem.

  13. Sheryl J
    December.18.2020 at 2:39 pm

    Last month i have made and received $93,826 by working online from home in my part time. I am a student and was doing this in my free time for 3 to 4 hours a day using my laptop. Very simple and easy to do work and regular earning from this are just awesome. Now every person can get this and start making money online by following steps on this website…for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot…..
    here⇢⇢⇢►  Read More

  14. Baby Rani
    December.19.2020 at 12:47 am

    The Puffin! This bird is super cute, cute and looks a bit funny too. It is an impressive bird that loves seafood the most. Think fish or even squid. The nicest part about the bird is the colors. It all looks very nice. He has a pretty crazy appearance, but also looks cute. He is sometimes called the clown of the ocean. All birds are chosen based on our favorites.

    The Atlantic Puffin is somewhat reminiscent of an animated bird, also known as the “Common Puffin”. Hailing from the Atlantic Ocean, the bird fed squid, and other marine animals. While the bird looks fun, many love Atlantic puffins around the world. In addition, the beak is very unique, comprising orange and white tones. The total length of the bird is about 30 cm and the head appears to be crowned with shiny glossy black. It is an endangered species, although they are never found in countries. He spends most of his life in the ocean, and it can only be seen near coastal areas during the breeding seasons.

    The Atlantic Puffin

  15. Whatsappstatusmarket
    December.20.2020 at 2:03 am

    Thanks For sharing thi amazing Article.

    christmas Day shayari

Please to post comments