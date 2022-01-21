Remy: You Need to Calm Down (Taylor Swift Parody)

"See we've made the deduction that we need a big reduction
Of any brand new construction. You kidding?
That really suctions. Ok.
Now let's open up for public debate. What?Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
This would leave me scarred
Not in my back yard!
And they're just likeUh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
A community marred!
Not in my back yard!
I work in this town
You need to calm downOur community is great if you don't know
To change it's character would be loco
Our neighborhood's neat
That guy just crapped on the streetHomes of luxury are an outrage!
Low income housing's what we want made!
With new construction killed
That kind of housing's being builtThis region's added jobs by the gobs
That's led to mobs of folks driving here in their Saabs
And they're pausing because there's nowhere to go (GENTRIFIERS!)
And sticks and stones never built new homes
So Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
This isn't that hard
Not in my back yard!
And they're just like
Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh! Uh oh!
You need to just stop
This is a crosswalk
I work in this town
You need to calm down…