Hamas disarmament: Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that the Board of Peace, the entity overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, has brokered a deal that will lead Hamas to start disarming.

"For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal," said the board. This was a major demand of Israel's.

When good news comes on one front, bad news follows on another: "Iran is expected to receive within weeks a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters, as it rebuilds its defences amid war with the United States," per Reuters. "The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one of Tehran's largest-known efforts to strengthen ‌its short-range air defences since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which exposed gaps in Iran's ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure. The contract covers the ‌purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said."

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Chinese leverage appears to matter a bit more, now. "As the Iran war escalates again, Gulf Arab states are looking to China—not Washington—to use its economic leverage over Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, testing how far Beijing is able and willing to pressurise ​Tehran," according to Reuters. "The Gulf push for a bigger Chinese role is driven by growing frustration, Gulf sources say. The war launched with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 has hurt their regional foe but also restricted their vital energy ‌exports and, to varying degrees, put them in the firing line. With Iran and its allies threatening the Bab el-Mandeb waterway in the Red Sea as well as Hormuz, Gulf states have sought Beijing's help, conscious that the war has exposed the limits of American power, three regional sources say. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held dozens of calls and meetings with counterparts seeking a new ceasefire, while special envoy Zhai Jun has held talks in Gulf Arab capitals as well as Iran."

This is exactly what the situation doesn't need.

"The outcome of the Iran war will be shaped in part by axis behavior," notes The Wall Street Journal editorial board. "As much as the U.S. has degraded Iran's missile arsenal, will China swiftly facilitate its rebuilding? Will Russia, indebted for the assistance in fighting Ukraine, help revive Iran's nuclear program? Will either one provide more advanced air defenses?"

Scenes from New York:

Welcome to the next 30 years. The Baby Bust means college enrollment will just fall for the forseeable future. https://t.co/5b2NIBn1C8 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 31, 2026

QUICK HITS

"Spain rushed to tighten border security after tens of thousands of immigrants illegally entered a tiny Spanish territory in North Africa, overwhelming local authorities and sparking what could be Europe's biggest immigration crisis in years," reports The Wall Street Journal. "Spain's Interior Ministry said Friday that roughly 50,000 people had entered Ceuta from surrounding Morocco on Thursday and early Friday."

Wow:

While you were sleeping, the Commerce Department announced that it has - via the CHIPS Act* - taken SEVEN new equity stakes in private semiconductor firms. American Socialism continues apace.https://t.co/dz9kRKADpo *Which doesn't expressly authorize govt equity stakes. pic.twitter.com/cuO8uPJ8FG — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 30, 2026