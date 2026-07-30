Brickbat: Rubbish

The local council in New Milton, England, fined Lee Reynolds £1,000 ($1,329) for fly-tipping after he left a small box of cardboard on the ground next to four overflowing recycling bins. Fly-tipping is illegally dumping waste or not taking it to a proper disposal site. The bins were completely full, and he said the warning signs were hidden by the pile of garbage. The council later reduced the fine to £150 ($200) after changing the charge to "failure to control household waste." Reynolds paid it but says he is still unhappy and is continuing to complain. He argues the messy site was a fire hazard, and the fine was unfair since the council wasn't keeping the area clean.