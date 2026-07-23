Brickbat: Exactly Wrong

Melbourne, Florida, Police officer William Markle has resigned after body camera video showed him and other officers mistakenly tackling and handcuffing a 15-year-old boy, leaving him with a broken arm. Police were searching for a runaway described as a white male in black clothes, but the teen they tackled was black, wearing a white shirt and jeans. Officers chased and forced him to the ground before realizing within minutes that he was not the person they were looking for. The teen suffered a broken arm during the arrest, and the officer who helped restrain him resigned about two weeks later.