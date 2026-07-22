Brickbat: That's the PITs

Four Georgia State Patrol troopers were fired after an internal investigation found they tried to profit from police pursuits by filing personal injury claims against the insurance companies of drivers they had chased. Investigators said the troopers used crash reports from pursuits they initiated, including crashes caused by PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuvers, to seek settlements for claims of stress, anxiety, and soreness, even though they had not reported injuries or sought medical treatment at the time. The investigation found that some troopers collected tens of thousands of dollars and admitted the claims were a way to supplement their income. A supervisor reported hearing troopers joke about getting a "check" after pursuits, which led to the investigation and the officers' dismissal. State Patrol policy bans troopers from making money from incidents that happen while they are on duty. If they are injured on the job, they must report the injury and seek benefits through the state's workers' compensation system, not by filing personal claims against a driver's insurance company.