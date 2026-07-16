Brickbat: Well Housed

Debbie Norris Woodell, former executive director of the Dunn Housing Authority in North Carolina, was sentenced to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiring to steal taxpayer money from the agency. Prosecutors said that from 2016 to 2021, she worked with others to steal more than $200,000 by creating fake bids and invoices for maintenance work that was never done, forging documents, misleading the housing authority's board, and using agency credit cards for personal purchases, including home improvements and an ATV. In addition to her prison sentence, Woodell must repay $238,448 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.