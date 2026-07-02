Reason Earns 7 Southern California Journalism Awards

The Los Angeles Press Club recognized Reason seven times on Sunday at the 68th Southern California Journalism Awards, which celebrates excellence in media across a range of categories. The magazine received four first-place wins, along with two second-place finishes and one third-place honor.

Science Correspondent Ron Bailey won best national politics/government reporting across print and online for "Can America Get Out of the Gerontocracy Trap?" which "takes on an emotionally charged topic," the judges said, "and turns it into a clear, data-driven, hopeful narrative."

Reporter C.J. Ciaramella won best activism journalism across print media for "Texas and Florida Have Become National Models for Using the Police State To Wage Culture War Battles," in which he explores how both states are leveraging law enforcement to fight instances of alleged wokeness.

Producer Andrew Heaton, Director of Special Projects Meredith Bragg, Senior Producer Austin Bragg, and Producer John Carter won best humor/satire writing across broadcast media for "Andor v. Star Trek: How Star Wars gets government right":

Reporter Billy Binion won best long-form personality profile/interview (non-entertainment personalities) in the audio journalism category for his interview with anti–death penalty activist Helen Prejean, whose life was chronicled in the movie Dead Man Walking:

SECOND PLACE

SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM (all BROADCAST)

Editor at Large Nick Gillespie, former Producer Justin Zuckerman, Contributor Hana Ko, Audio Engineer Ian Keyser, and Motion Graphics Artist Lex Villena for "How Texas beat California on housing":

Human interest feature over 5 minutes (tv/film)

Senior Producer Zach Weissmueller, Contributor John Osterhoudt, and Motion Graphics Artist Lex Villena for "Why Trump made a deal to free Ross Ulbricht":

THIRD PLACE

Activism journalism (all broadcast)

Senior Producer Zach Weissmueller, Contributor John Osterhoudt, and Motion Graphics Artist Lex Villena for "Snowden was right. Now Trump should pardon him.":