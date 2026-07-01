María Corina Machado Says Venezuela Is Blocking Her Return as Earthquake Rescue Efforts Stall

Mere days after devastating twin earthquakes rocked Venezuela and left tens of thousands dead, missing, or injured, opposition leader María Corina Machado is accusing the Venezuelan government of blocking her and others like her from entering the country.

The exiled Venezuelan opposition leader, who was on her second attempt to visit the country after the earthquakes, was in Panama when her flight to Caracas was canceled after the Venezuelan government suddenly closed its airspace to commercial traffic.

"The regime wants to block my return to Venezuela, as well as the return of thousands of fellow Venezuelans who want to go and help," Machado said in a video posted to X, "Just as it has tried to block the generous work of thousands upon thousands of citizens distributing food and medicine across the country, and just as it has blocked the arrival of international rescue teams left stranded at airports."

She also accused the Venezuelan government of blocking journalists' access to the country, claiming "they want to bury the truth when Venezuelans want to bury our dead with dignity," and claiming that the government had ordered the cancellation of flights "of all airlines in an emergency situation" to prevent their arrival.

Machado's complaints aren't just the rants of a frustrated traveler. As The Washington Post reports, the Venezuelan government has impeded rescue efforts since the quakes. Several international emergency rescue teams have been denied entry clearance to the country or had their work interrupted by government officials. A viral video of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who has been indicted in the U.S. for narcoterrorism, shows him hampering rescue efforts while arguing with a U.S. first responder, demanding that he move his car while the first responder was trying to save a person buried under the rubble.

Additionally, blocked routes and security controls into devastated northern states, instances of government extortion payments, and strict reporting restrictions have strangled international journalism efforts in Venezuela, according to the Post.

Corruption like this has been a hallmark of the Venezuelan government led by acting dictator Delcy Rodríguez. Under her leadership, the regime has continued the persecution of political opponents and journalists that was widespread under Nicolás Maduro. Hundreds of political opponents remain imprisoned by the regime despite promises of release, according to the political prisoner advocacy group Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón.

Machado has been a major target of the Rodríguez regime, which has refused to issue her a Venezuelan passport, leaving her effectively trapped in exile and dependent on foreign travel documents. An amnesty law for political prisoners passed in February specifically excluded those prosecuted or convicted for promoting military action against the previous government, including Machado, who is also barred from holding public office until 2036, further constraining her role inside the country.

For its part, the United States, which has recognized Rodriguez's illegitimate regime, has said it continues to focus its efforts on providing humanitarian assistance and increasing relief efforts to support the devastated country. White House officials have also grown increasingly "frustrated" with Machado for repeatedly requesting help to facilitate her return to Venezuela in the aftermath of the earthquakes, seeing it as ill-timed, per The New York Times.

Despite the legal blocks lobbied against her, Machado has reaffirmed her commitment to reenter Venezuela at this time of crisis. However, given Rodriguez's tight grasp on power and many elements of the old Maduro regime continuing to oppress the people of Venezuela, it may take years before her long-awaited return comes to fruition.