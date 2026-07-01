Mayor Sadiq Khan of London, England, plans to spend £7 million ($9.3 million) on an international campaign to fight what he says are online lies about the city. A recent report found that posts on social media claiming London is dangerous have jumped nearly 200 percent in two years. Starting in September, the new campaign will target the U.S., Europe, and Asia with positive messages about London's history, culture, creativity, and economy. Critics, including conservative politicians, argue Khan should focus on fixing real problems, like crime, instead of just promoting a better image.