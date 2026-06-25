The aftermath: Loyal readers of Roundup know that yesterday's primary results—a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) sweep of New York's districts, dethroning incumbents left and right—are likely going to lead to a lot more self-proclaimed socialists in the U.S. House of Representatives. How much does Mamdani Fever matter elsewhere, though?

"Left-leaning, anti-establishment candidates have triumphed in a series of primaries in deep blue congressional districts. What about in competitive races this fall?" asks Katie Glueck at The New York Times. The races to watch? "The Maine Senate race, where Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee, has embraced progressive positions such as supporting Medicare for All and calling to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Also, "if Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official, wins the August Senate primary in Michigan, his candidacy would pose a similar test in one of the nation's most important battlegrounds."

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Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee has taken it upon itself to do the bitchiest thing possible to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D–N.Y.), who had been hoping to become speaker but will probably not be so supported by the incoming far-left representatives:

NEW: The @NRCC has delivered flowers and a condolences card to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) DC office after the House candidates he endorsed lost to Mamdani-backed socialists in NY last night. NRCC statement to @FoxNews: "Three losses in one night is tough. We… pic.twitter.com/tBhVrRZYzH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026

It's foolish for Republicans to gloat. This isn't good for the Democratic Party (or for Jeffries' political ambitions), but it also probably isn't very good for the Republicans, either. Our discourse will be dragged down to ever-more-stupid levels. Think former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–Ga.): What once looked like steadfast President Donald Trump loyalism has actually devolved into deep feuding and—as of yesterday—apparently a total break from the Republican Party.

It's possible the Democratic Party will be dragged further to the left. It's possible it will have a harder time appealing to moderates. It's possible the split on Israel will prove insurmountable. It's also possible that the policy priorities of these DSA types won't actually be possible to pass at a national level, and that they won't be able to get anywhere close. Or that efforts to implement national versions of, say, universal childcare, would end up backfiring.

"One challenge: more equitable federal social policy would mean NYS/NYC would receive far less in federal transfers and lower-income, lower fiscal-capacity states (disproportionately rural and Republican) would receive far more," writes Reihan Salam of the Manhattan Institute. "Without federal matching funds, it is hard to see NYS/NYC sustaining anything approaching its current level of social welfare expenditure, let alone finance social housing and subsidized housing for the bottom 90 percent, universal unionized childcare, free transit, and other lofty aspirations. Austerity forever. This kind of discipline could yield a better, more effective government, but it would undoubtedly be more targeted and less expansive."

I don't think young progressives even conceive of the idea that members of Congress are supposed to "bring money back" to their districts. They think in terms of national policy, like providing universal healthcare or childcare, not winning funds for specific pet projects. https://t.co/Xn4QNHbiEK — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) June 24, 2026

It's also possible they've just…barely thought about the mechanics of governing at all. They can hardly handle the politics side of it! Consider what New York primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier's team thinks is an appropriate political ad (possibly the worst ad I've ever seen):

Here it is, the worst campaign ad I've ever seen, courtesy of candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13) pic.twitter.com/5nUkyRp5Cw — mister employed (@Forever_Wario) June 7, 2026

The upshot:

It's their world now. We're just living in it pic.twitter.com/fjXURjarTX — Dennis M. Hogan (@dennismhogan) June 24, 2026

Scenes from New York: "I'm sympathetic to Bodega Nationalists because I can relate to them," writes Denzel Rust at Mama. "They prove something fundamental about human nature: that people tend to be right-wing lunatics about the things closest to them. The teacher who votes blue but fantasizes about her worst-behaved students being sent to Guantanamo. The HOA apparatchik who wants their BLM yard sign protected by private security. In the case of the Bodega Nationalist, who has been denied a healthy outlet for his tribal libido, all that's left are zip codes and sports teams. Coexist stickers for the post-national localwaffen."

Why are Knicks fans so nativist when it comes to New York and so not when it comes to America? "This is Bodega Nationalism, the rising phenomenon of people fiercely territorial about their sports team, their area code, and their borough, but mysteriously disinterested in the… — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) June 24, 2026

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