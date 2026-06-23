Former U.S. Army recruiter Jane Crosby pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after using seven prospective Army recruits' personal information to steal $266,000. Prosecutors said Crosby used Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, and other documents she obtained through her recruiting job to open bank accounts, apply for loans and credit cards, deposit fraudulent checks, and withdraw money for her own use. Investigators eventually used phone records to link the fraud to her recruiting station.