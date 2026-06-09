Brickbat: ReTired

California regulators have proposed replacement tire regulations that would dramatically change the aftermarket tire industry by requiring many replacement tires to meet strict fuel-efficiency standards similar to those of original factory tires. Critics argue that these rules could cut the lifespan of many tires by more than half, from around 60,000 miles to about 27,000 miles, forcing drivers to replace them much more often and increasing both costs and waste. The proposal could also effectively ban or limit the sale of certain tires designed for specialized uses, such as high-performance driving or off-roading, because they prioritize grip and durability over fuel efficiency. Opponents say the regulations would reduce consumer choice while offering only modest fuel savings.